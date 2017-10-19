Clikia TV Launched, Now Streaming 40+ Channel Cable TV Service for All Devices

BATON ROUGE, LA--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - Clikia Corp. ( OTC PINK : CLKA), provider of Clikia TV, a streaming (over-the-top, OTT) cable television subscription service, today announced the full-scale launch of Clikia TV, a streaming cable television subscription service that delivers over 40 of Cable TV's most popular channels in HD, accompanied by an easy-to-read channel guide, through the Clikia App (iTunes Store, the Google Play Store, on Amazon and Roku, and via Google Chromecast) for any device.

Clikia App Brings Cord-Cutters the Enjoyment of Cable TV without the Cable Company Hassel

"This is a big day for our company, to state the obvious, and, in a larger sense, this is an even bigger day in the OTT industry," said David Loflin, CLKA's CEO. "We one-hundred-percent believe that Clikia TV will, in relatively short order, become a significant factor within the OTT business. Truly, now cord-cutters can enjoy their cable shows without having to overpay for a subscription with a cable conglomerate and without having to resort to 'pirated' content," Mr. Loflin continued. "Clikia TV streams cable channels in HD quality to any device -- it's simple to use and the quality of service is state-of-the-art."

Mr. Loflin also provided insight into the recent demise of XTV, a "pirated" streaming cable television App formerly available on Roku. "While XTV was very popular for delivering 'pirated' streaming cable channels, enthusiasts of XTV and other similar apps have indicated repeatedly that they would just as soon pay for 'legitimate' streaming cable TV, like Clikia TV, at a fair price. Today, I would encourage all those XTV enthusiasts to say 'Hello' to Clikia TV."

About Clikia TV, a Streaming Cable Television Subscription Service

Clikia TV's 40+ cable television channels will be delivered on any device via the Clikia App (available in the iTunes Store, the Google Play Store, on Amazon and Roku, and via Google Chromecast, as well as through its inter-connected www.Clikia.com website). Clikia TV competes in the rapidly expanding "over-the-top" marketplace, an extremely attractive and active marketplace positioned at the very center of the inevitable, unstoppable merger of two dynamic universes: television and digital video.

What is "Over-the-top"?

"Over-the-top," or OTT, is the term used to describe the delivery of film and TV content via the Internet, without requiring users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-TV service, like Comcast or Time Warner Cable.

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the OTC Markets, Inc. and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.