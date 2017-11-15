The Climate Corporation and Deveron Partner to Deliver On-Demand Aerial Imagery Data to Farmers for Enhanced Crop Analysis

Collaboration Furthers Climate's Commitment to Build a Farmer-Focused Digital Ag Ecosystem that Includes Multiple High-Resolution Imagery Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA and TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 15, 2017) - Today, The Climate Corporation, a subsidiary of Monsanto Company (NYSE: MON), announced a partnership with Deveron UAS Corp. (CSE:DVR)(CSE:DVR.CN)(CNSX:DVR), that will deliver farmers advanced aerial imagery data combined with powerful analytics through The Climate Corporation's industry-leading Climate FieldView™ digital agriculture platform. The addition of Deveron supports Climate's commitment to deliver a true digital ag ecosystem where farmers can access a broad, interconnected set of tools, services and data to optimize all of their farm management decisions.

"As remote sensing through advanced imagery continues its fast-paced development, drones are increasingly playing an important role to help farmers gain deeper insights into crop performance at scale," said Mark Young, chief technology officer for The Climate Corporation. "Deveron has built a broad network of drones and sensors across North America to provide farmers with more data solutions to manage field variability, and we look forward to working with them to equip more farmers with data-rich imagery insights to make the best decisions for their operations."

Based in Canada, Deveron is a leading full-service enterprise drone data company with a growing fleet of drones that can each conduct five to eight flights per day to collect, analyze and deliver farmers data-driven insights to help them make more informed decisions, reduce costs and increase yields. Deveron services are currently offered to farmers across core growing regions of Canada, and the company will be expanding its capabilities to the U.S. Corn Belt in the near-term.

During the 2017 growing season, Deveron and Climate completed a successful pilot program in Ontario, allowing farmers to visualize Deveron imagery within their Climate FieldView account. For the 2018 growing season, this partnership will enable aerial imagery data to seamlessly flow into a farmer's Climate FieldView account at the farmer's request, allowing them to experience deeper analysis of how their crops are performing in-season, alongside important field data layers such as planting and yield data. Recently, Climate announced the expansion of the Climate FieldView platform into Western Canada, with the platform on nearly one million acres in Eastern Canada.

"The Climate Corporation's Climate FieldView platform aligns closely with our mission of delivering farmers a simple data collection solution, coupled with advanced analytics, to help farmers more precisely monitor their crops," said David MacMillan, president and chief executive officer for Deveron. "Partnering with the Climate FieldView platform will further our ability to bring low cost, high-resolution imagery to more farmers so they can zero in on exactly what's happening in their fields and gain actionable insights to help them achieve the highest return on investment."

The Climate FieldView platform already offers advanced satellite imagery tools to help farmers protect their crops by identifying issues in the field before they impact yield. Innovative aerial imagery technologies like Deveron can provide farmers imagery at a higher resolution and frequency than satellite imagery, delivering on-demand information that can be used in digital ag tools to help farmers make more informed, data-driven agronomic decisions.

In 2016, The Climate Corporation announced the extension of the Climate FieldView platform and has since announced a variety of partnerships, including several advanced aerial imagery providers. Climate's platform strategy unlocks a stronger and quicker path to market for third-party ag innovators, simplifying the complex digital ag landscape for farmers and making it easier for other innovators to bring valuable new technologies to farmers faster. Launched in 2015, the Climate FieldView platform is on more than 120 million acres with more than 100,000 users across the United States, Brazil and Canada. It has quickly become the most broadly connected platform in the industry and continues to expand into new global regions. Earlier this week, the company announced the pre-commercial launch of the Climate FieldView platform into regions of Europe.

As innovation in the digital agriculture space continues to accelerate rapidly around the globe, Climate continues to explore partnership opportunities to provide farmers with the insights they need to improve their productivity.

For more information about the Climate FieldView platform in Canada, contact Climate Support at 1.888.924.7475 or visit www.climatefieldview.ca For more information about Deveron, visit www.deveronuas.com.

