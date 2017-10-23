Clinc Partners with Enacomm to Connect Financial Institutions with its AI Conversational Banking Platform

Brings conversational AI within reach for mid-tier banks, community banks and credit unions

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - A simpler, natural way to deal with finances will soon be available more broadly to consumers. At Money20/20, Enacomm, Inc., a leading provider of intelligent interactions and customer authentication technologies for banks, credit unions and credit card companies, today announced that it will bring "Finie", the world's most advanced conversational artificial intelligence (AI) platform for banking -- built by Clinc, Inc. (clinc.com) -- to financial institutions across the country.

Through a new reseller agreement, Enacomm is now a "preferred partner" of Clinc and will help extend the reach of the company's financial AI technology, which enables users to have natural, human-like conversations with their bank accounts. Clinc's sophisticated platform uses best-in-market AI to understand natural human language and delivers timely, personalized responses, from insightful spending advice to balance information and complex transaction details.

"To effectively compete, banks and credit unions need to harness the power of data-driven AI to positively shape the consumer experience," said Enacomm CEO Michael Boukadakis. "Not only does intelligent interaction technology conserve resources, but Clinc's advanced AI platform provides the best experience we've seen to enable customers to quickly and easily find the information they need to make informed decisions about their money through conversations with their bank accounts."

According to the 2017 Accenture Banking Technology Vision report, four out of five (79%) banking executives surveyed believe that AI will revolutionize the way banks gather information and interact with customers, and 76 percent of respondents believe that within three years, banks will deploy AI as their primary method for interacting with customers.

Benefits of Clinc's AI platform for banks and credit unions include:

Creating a tailored customer experience that allows users to speak to their own intelligent, personal financial assistant

Unlocking a broad range of interactions impossible with current technology to increase customer engagement

Understanding complex questions and transforming them into powerful insights

Making actionable predictions by observing user behaviors and finding the appropriate users for cross-selling products





"Enacomm is the right partner for Clinc because they share our vision for modernizing the consumer banking experience," shared Clinc CEO Jason Mars. "Teaming up with Enacomm will help us to empower a greater number of smaller financial institutions, like community banks and credit unions, with next-generation, voice-controlled AI technology that otherwise would be out of reach."

Numbering 83 million, Millennials form the largest generation in the U.S., according to the Census Bureau. Christopher Ma, director of the George Investments Institute at Stetson University, says Millennials "born between 1981 and 1997 are ready to take over estimated $30 trillion in wealth from baby boomers" -- and they have a penchant for technology. These young adults' expectations for omni-channel engagement have already pushed financial institutions to expand their customer interaction channels, from mobile, to wearables, to AI-based voice assistant devices. With Clinc's technology, Enacomm will help pave the way for smaller and mid-tier financial institutions to pursue banking relationships with Millennials who share their commitment to community, by implementing the technology these digitally savvy consumers demand for a convenient, personalized customer experience.

Enacomm will be demonstrating conversational banking at Money20/20 in Las Vegas, NV, October 22-25, 2017.

To learn more about Clinc's advanced, voice-controlled AI banking platform and Enacomm's data-driven intelligent interactions technologies, visit www.clinc.com and www.enacomm.net.

About Enacomm

Enacomm is a leading provider of innovative, interactive and intelligent customer self-service and assisted-service solutions. A frontrunner in interactive voice response (IVR) technology, Enacomm solutions are delivered as hosted services or on-demand through the cloud. The company's customer base is made up of Fortune 50 to Fortune 2000 companies concentrated in the Financial/Credit Union, Prepaid/Cash Card, Health Care and Utilities industries. Utilizing web, mobile, SMS texts, email, voice and other communication technology channels, Enacomm helps organizations provide customers with a superior, multi-modal self-service experience. Enacomm processes more than 1,000,000 voice calls, SMS texts, emails and automated data transactions every day. Learn more about Enacomm at www.enacomm.net.

About Clinc

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Clinc was founded in 2015 by world-class A.I. and systems research professors at University of Michigan, Jason Mars and Lingjia Tang. The company has developed the leading conversational A.I. platform for financial institutions. Utilizing the world's most sophisticated natural language processing engines and the most advanced scientific discoveries in A.I. research, Clinc emulates human intelligence and is able to understand unstructured, unconstrained speech, and can interpret not only semantics and intent, but the underlying meaning of user queries. Clinc CEO Jason Mars was recently recognized as one of the ten most innovative CEOs in banking by Bank Innovation. Learn more at clinc.com.