Clinical Event Adjudication: Comprehensive and Efficient Dossier Review Using a Global On-Line Solution, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 05, 2017) - New drugs, biologics and devices in development today can be very effective at treating the targeted disease or condition. However, many may also have a negative impact on cardiovascular outcomes and therefore the review of clinical events need to be considered.

This webinar will provide an overview of the centralized review of cardiovascular safety through implementation of a Clinical Events Committee (CEC) and the importance of collecting and adjudicating events and providing unbiased assessments through electronic expert evaluation. This presentation will highlight the role electronic expert evaluation plays in improving the quality of endpoint assessments for cardiovascular outcomes. A detailed discussion on the Clinical Event adjudication process workflow will be shared.

Speakers include Lisa Chwieroth, Director of CEC Operations at Bioclinica; Souhil Zaim, MD, Head of Global Medical and Science Affairs at Bioclinica; and Stephen D. Wiviott, MD, FACC MD, from the Cardiovascular Division at Brigham and Women's Hospital, and Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Senior Investigator at TIMI Study Group.

Key topics:

What a Clinical Events Committee (CEC) is and the increasing role they play in streamlining clinical trials

Improved quality and efficiencies gained through uniform assessments, reduced discrepancies and quicker study endpoint confirmation across complex, global clinical trials

Other therapeutic areas for consideration to implement adjudication

Electronic vs traditional event adjudication

Join the live discussion on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK). For more information about this complimentary event visit: Clinical Event Adjudication: Comprehensive and Efficient Dossier Review Using a Global On-Line Solution

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers..

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/sponsorship.ashx

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/5/11G146260/Images/Bioclinical_TransparentLogo_200-336767260496a206aa017efc5a3851ae.jpg