Clinical Lab 2.0: The Future of Clinical Laboratory Services

TriCore CEO Khosrow Shotorbani Keynote Speaker at International Laboratory Management Conference

ALBUQUERQUE, NM--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - TriCore Reference Laboratories' CEO Khosrow Shotorbani will be a keynote speaker at this week's Executive War College on Laboratory and Pathology Management in New Orleans, Louisiana. The international conference showcases innovations by leading laboratory organizations worldwide and helps laboratory administrators and pathologists learn practical methods for improving the performance and financial success of their laboratories.

Shotorbani will speak at a general session on Tuesday, May 2, on the future of clinical lab services and opportunities for labs to prosper in the future state of healthcare. Shotorbani will provide insights on how TriCore is developing and providing enriched lab services that add new value for physicians, payers and, ultimately, patients in New Mexico. Shotorbani said, "TriCore and New Mexico are serving as an incubator for the future clinical laboratory business model, reshaping the way healthcare is delivered. I am proud to share our story on the international stage."

TriCore representatives, Shotorbani as well as VP of IT, Aron Seidman, and members of the Enterprise Clinical Solutions team, Kathleen Swanson and Monique Dodd, will also present in a full-day, post-conference workshop on Clinical Lab 2.0 as part of Project Santa Fe. Project Santa Fe includes leaders from five clinical laboratory operations across the country: Henry Ford Health System, Geisinger Health System, Kaiser Permanente Northern California Health Systems, Northwell Health Laboratories, and TriCore Reference Laboratories. The coalition was established both to provide thought leadership and to help develop the evidence base for the valuation of clinical laboratory services in the next era of American healthcare.

TriCore Reference Laboratories is a clinical reference laboratory founded and headquartered in Albuquerque, NM that provides over 1,700 full-service, state-of-the-art laboratory tests to health care professionals and their patients. TriCore also provides investigational services including FDA-regulated clinical trials, IRB-approved studies, and instrument testing. For more information, visit tricore.org.

For more information on the Executive War College visit executivewarcollege.com