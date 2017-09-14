Clinical Payments Case Studies: Improving Efficiency, Cash Management, and Compliance, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 14, 2017) - The live session taking place on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK) will present case studies of how trial sponsors and CROs are:

Automating the clinical payments process to improve accuracy and operational efficiency, while gaining greater control over cash management

Making accurate and timely financial decisions and projections based on relevant financial and operational data, including payment trends and accurate reforecasting based on trial actuals

Quickly and accurately calculating accruals to track current liabilities for payments

Providing increased transparency and advanced visibility to the payment process and forecasts for all stakeholders, streamlining reporting and Sunshine Act compliance

Increasing site satisfaction and becoming high-performing sites' "partner of choice" by replacing error-prone, manual methods with fast and accurate data-driven processes

Join clinical financial expert Lorie McClain, VP, Product Management, Product Development & Technology at Bioclinica, Inc. for an informative session.

To learn more about this complimentary event visit: Clinical Payments Case Studies: Improving Efficiency, Cash Management, and Compliance

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/sponsorship.ashx

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/13/11G145462/Images/Bioclinical_TransparentLogo_200-336767260496a206aa017efc5a3851ae.jpg