Clinical Study Confirms Effectiveness of Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s RSHO -- CFN Media

Medical Marijuana Inc. ( OTC PINK : MJNA) subsidiary HempMeds Mexico's flagship hemp based cannabidiol oil.

Cannabidiol (CBD), the main ingredient in RSHO-X, has been growing in popularity due to its tremendous potential to treat many serious medical conditions. In fact, the cannabinoid has shown promise in treating everything from arthritis to antibiotic resistant infections to schizophrenia. The non-psychoactive nature of the compound also means that it is subject to less regulatory scrutiny than tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and may be provided both over-the-counter and as a prescription.

Medical Marijuana recently announced the results of a study evaluating the safety and effectiveness of RSHO-X 5000 for the treatment of Lennox Gastaut Syndrome -- a severe form of childhood encephalopathies with high seizure frequency, progressive cognitive impairment, and antiepileptic drug resistance. The condition affects roughly 30,000 individuals in the United States and another 300,000 individuals around the world.

The study found that RSHO-X 5000 reduced motor seizures for 84% of patients, with more than half of participants reporting a better than 75% reduction in seizures. In addition, 17% of patients reported a complete elimination of all seizures. The study also found an 89% improvement in quality of life, like alertness (43%), social interaction (40%) and attention (30%) with no reported adverse side effects to the 5-7mg of CBD per kilogram of bodyweight.

Medical Marijuana has relied on external evidence to support the import of its RSHO products into countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Puerto Rico for specific medical conditions. While there are numerous studies supporting the use of CBDs, clinical studies involving the company's own RSHO product lines could provide even more support for importation, since mainstream doctors in these countries and territories may be more willing to prescribe the drug.

To view the study, follow the link: http://cmwmedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/hempmeds_dr_garza_study_doctors_version_03-13-17-ver1.pdf

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://www.cannabisfn.com/clinical-study-confirms-effectiveness-medical-marijuana-inc-s-rsho/

