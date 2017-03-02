Close to $4 million to five highly innovative Montreal organizations helping the environment

This investment will be used to develop and commercialize clean technologies and create close to 300 jobs

Close to 300 new jobs in the cleantech sector could be created as the result of a $3.99 million Government of Canada investment which will prepare Quebecers working in that sector for the jobs of the future.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) announced the investment during his visit to Montreal.

This investment will allow the five following organizations to develop the required technologies and help workers gain the necessary skills, so as to launch their products on the market more quickly.

Hypertechnologie Ciara designs, manufactures and integrates leading-edge computer equipment with a low ecological footprint. The $3 million investment will help Hypertechnologie Ciara set up new activities for recovering and recycling electronic components from computer equipment and a new production line.

Terragon Environmental Technologies develops and commercializes highly innovative and practical appliances that enable small habitats to safely generate valuable resources, namely energy and water, from materials previously considered as waste. The $210,000 support will help expedite the deployment and exportation of two types of appliances.

Polystyvert is a start-up that has perfected an innovative patented method for recycling polystyrene (styrofoam). The $500,000 contribution will be used to purchase production equipment for the new industrial-sized factory in Anjou in addition to supporting commercialization activities in Canada and abroad.

GHGSat proposes a service to remotely measure greenhouse gas and air quality gas emissions from industrial sites. The $200,000 investment will help accelerate international market deployment and exports of its innovative remote sensing service using satellite technology.

Centre des technologies de l'eau (website in French only) is a College Centre for Technology Transfer that carries out applied research and development for businesses. The $80,264 contribution will support the purchase of laboratory analysis and sampling equipment.

The Government of Canada's Innovation Agenda aims to make this country a global centre for innovation-one that drives economic growth and leads to better skills, jobs and opportunities for all Canadians. Key programs that support innovation and the diversification of the Quebec economy include the Quebec Economic Development Program.

Quotes

"Where innovation happens matters because that's where the best jobs are located. And those jobs spin off into even more good middle-class jobs in every community where innovation happens. When companies need to invest, they look for the most innovative economies-those with the most creative and entrepreneurial people who can turn ideas into solutions. That's what creates jobs and drives growth in Quebec's economy."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"The Government of Canada's support underscores the importance of clean technologies and the environment for Montréal's economy. High-performing and future-facing, these organizations will continue to spread Montréal's expertise abroad in addition to contributing to the economic growth of our region and Canada and creating jobs for the middle class."

David Lametti, Member of Parliament for LaSalle-Émard-Verdun and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

Quick facts

The Government of Canada launched the Innovation Agenda, a moment for recalling the importance attached to strengthening the Canadian middle class and the means chosen to do so, which include making Canada a global centre for innovation.

The purpose of the Innovation Agenda is to encourage business competitiveness and to promote advanced manufacturing.

Improving the quality of life for the middle class is an essential aspect in Canada's prosperity, and that undeniably happens through investing in innovation.

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

