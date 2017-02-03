Closure of Alexandra Bridge

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 3, 2017) - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed February 4 and 5, 2017, from 7 am to 1 pm in preparation for Canada 150 events.

No vehicular traffic will be permitted on the bridge. The boardwalk will remain open, but pedestrians and cyclists should expect a width reduction for short periods of time during this closure. Cyclists will be asked to walk their bike when travelling through the reduced portion. Pedestrians and cyclists will have to exercise caution while using the boardwalk.

The schedule may change because of weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

For more information, consult the web page about construction updates and lane closures on the Alexandra Bridge.

