Closure of Alexandra Bridge

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed March 5, 11 and 12, 2017, from 6 am to 2 pm in preparation for Ottawa 2017 activities.

No vehicular traffic will be permitted on the bridge. The boardwalk will remain open, but pedestrians and cyclists should expect a width reduction for short periods of time during closures. Cyclists will be asked to walk their bike when travelling through the reduced portion.

The schedule may change because of weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

For more information, consult the web page about construction updates and lane closures on the Alexandra Bridge.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook