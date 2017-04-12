Cloud Carib Becomes the First Red Hat Certified Cloud Solution Provider in the Caribbean and Latin America

NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Cloud Carib Limited has been recognized as the first Red Hat Certified Cloud Solutions Provider (CCSP) in the Caribbean and Latin American region.

Red Hat's CCSP designation is awarded to Red Hat partners following validation from Red Hat. Providers must meet testing and certification requirements to demonstrate that they can deliver a safe, scalable, supported and consistent environment for enterprise cloud deployments.

As a Red Hat recognized CCSP, Cloud Carib can empower clients by bringing Red Hat backed services to the Caribbean and Latin American region and provide them with increased licensing flexibility that allows them to leverage Capex and Opex financing options.

"Cloud Carib is proud to announce we've been recognized as the first Red Hat CCSP in the region. An integral part of our mission is bringing best-in class cloud and managed services to the underserviced Caribbean and Latin American markets. Being recognized by an industry leader and one of our trusted partners acknowledges our dedication to the Caribbean and we hope resonates with clients seeking the industry's best cloud services available today," said Vice President of Solutions, Mark Arruda.

About Cloud Carib: Cloud Carib provides enterprise-grade, private and hybrid cloud solutions with controlled costs, providing clients unrivaled levels of data privacy and a true competitive advantage unmatched in most of the world. Headquartered in the Bahamas, and offering multiple datacenter locations throughout the Caribbean (Freeport, Nassau, Panama and many others), Cloud Carib offers trusted security, business continuity, productivity and mobility solutions, along with professional services and multiple VAR options. All services are delivered by certified, gold and platinum partnerships with the industry's top providers to the entire Caribbean region from The Bahamas, where private still means private.