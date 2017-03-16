Cloud Carib Named Veeam Caribbean Impact Partner of the Year

NASSAU, BAHAMAS--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Cloud Carib Limited announced today they have been selected as the 2016 Veeam Impact Partner of the Year, Caribbean by Veeam® Software, the innovative provider of solutions that delivers Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™. The winners of the 2016 Veeam Impact Partner Awards™ were announced on March 16, 2017.

These second annual awards recognize Latin American Veeam ProPartners who not only demonstrated success in providing Veeam Availability solutions to their customers, but who also provided first-class support, displayed expert knowledge, continued product education, and incorporated a true Veeam strategy into their business.

Cloud Carib is recognized as the Veeam Impact Partner of the Year, Caribbean. This award is granted for demonstrating the best overall performance in areas of revenue, collaboration with Veeam, and proactive selling and promoting of Veeam solutions and adjacent technologies in the Caribbean region.

"Cloud Carib is pleased to accept this award from Veeam. As an industry leader and one of our most trusted partners, we hope this acknowledgement of Cloud Carib's dedication to the Caribbean region resonates with clients seeking the industry's best backup service available today, without having to move their data outside of the Caribbean and Latin America," said Chief Commercial Officer, Scott MacKenzie.

"We are excited to recognize and honor Cloud Carib as the Veeam Impact Partner of the Year, Caribbean," said Sara Wilson, Director of LATAM Channels at Veeam. "Our partnership with Cloud Carib has enabled us to provide Veeam Availability solutions to our joint customers, empowering them to meet the ongoing demands of 24.7.365 availability. We extend our congratulations to Cloud Carib and look forward to an even more successful and collaborative 2017."

About Cloud Carib

Cloud Carib provides comprehensive, enterprise-grade, private and hybrid cloud solutions with controlled costs, providing clients unrivaled levels of data privacy and a true competitive advantage unmatched in most of the world. Headquartered in the Bahamas, and offering multiple datacenter locations throughout the Caribbean (Freeport, Nassau, Panama and many others), Cloud Carib offers trusted security, business continuity, productivity and mobility solutions, along with professional services and multiple VAR options. All services are backed by certified, gold and platinum partnerships with the industry's top providers to the entire Caribbean region from The Bahamas, where private still means private.