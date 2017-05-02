CloudCommerce's Indaba Group Partners with Magento and Retail Dive to Create Industry Playbook

Major industry influencers to create best practices strategy guide for online merchants

SANTA BARBARA, CA--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - CloudCommerce, Inc. ( OTCQB : CLWD), a global provider of advanced e-Commerce services to leading brands, today announced that its subsidiary the Indaba Group has partnered with Magento and Retail Dive to create an industry best practices guidebook for online merchants.

Launched In 2012, Retail Dive is a prominent retail industry publication designed to meet the needs of busy industry executives by providing insights and analysis to help them do their jobs. The online publication has grown over the years, as traditional business media was slow to adapt.

Riding a wave of recent organic growth, Indaba has garnered significant attention from various industry influencers. Among interested parties were the likes of industry media giant Retail Dive, who invited Indaba CEO Ryan Shields to contribute as an expert commentator to a special edition industry playbook. Titled "The Flexibility Imperative: How to Measure Your e-Commerce Adaptability in Today's Digital Age," the exclusive publication contains expert advice and industry best practices aimed at guiding online merchants to success in the marketplace.

The new Retail Dive playbook will be published in May 2017, and also features commentary from Peter Sheldon, Vice President of Strategy for Magento Commerce, a worldwide leader in cloud digital commerce innovation. This collaboration with Magento further demonstrates both parties' continued commitment and enthusiasm in their productive partnership.

"Online retailers and B2B merchants need to be armed with the best intelligence and advice," said Indaba CEO Ryan Shields. "As with the human body -- it's important to keep nimble and limber to stay flexible. It's the same with e-Commerce infrastructure. You need to keep it fueled and exercised to keep it flexible. We are honored to have contributed to this paper and we're confident that our process and adherence to best practices will aid brands in this digital arms race, and this playbook will help them achieve a durable competitive advantage."

About Indaba:

Indaba Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CloudCommerce, Inc., is a strategic e-Commerce agency, specializing in enterprise software development, e-Commerce platform development, creative services and customer experience management based in Denver, Colorado. With robust in-house expertise, and technology partnerships from across the globe, Indaba is in a great position to meet any client project requirements. To learn more about Indaba, please visit www.indabagroup.com.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD) provides advanced e-Commerce services to leading brands. Our customers depend on us to help them compete effectively in the $1.6 trillion worldwide e-Commerce market. Our comprehensive services include: (1) development of highly customized and sophisticated online stores, (2) real-time integration to other business systems, (3) digital marketing and data analytics, (4) complete and secure site management, and (5) integration to physical stores. Our goal is to become the industry leader by rapidly increasing the number of customers who regularly depend on us and by acquiring other rapidly growing e-Commerce service providers. To learn more about CloudCommerce, please visit www.cloudcommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this shareholder letter contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, products, and prospects for sales, failure to commercialize our technology, failure of technology to perform as expected, failure to earn profit or revenue, higher costs than expected, persistent operating losses, ownership dilution, inability to repay debt, failure of acquired businesses to perform as expected, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.