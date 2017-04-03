CloudCommerce's Indaba Group to Host Event at Major Industry Expo

Exclusive reception during annual Magento Imagine industry trade show planned for elite industry partners and high-ranking executives

SANTA BARBARA, CA--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - CloudCommerce, Inc. ( OTCQB : CLWD), a global provider of advanced e-commerce services to leading brands, today announced that its Indaba Group subsidiary will host a special meeting in partnership with Magento Inc., during the annual Magento Imagine industry trade show.

Imagine eCommerce is the annual Magento eCommerce conference that has run since 2011. The goals of Imagine are sharing eCommerce ideas and providing networking opportunity sessions. Now in its seventh year, Imagine 2017 will bring together more than 2,500 online merchants, platform partners, developers, and eCommerce experts from more than 45 countries to network, exchange ideas, and build relationships.

This year's Keynote speakers will include famous tennis star Serena Williams, Magento CEO Mark Lavelle, and Stella and Dot Founder and CEO Jessica Herrin. The annual event will take place from April 3-5 at the Wynn in Las Vegas.

Indaba's exclusive event will take place within this major 3-day expo, and is endorsed by Magento. Indaba has organized an NCAA March Madness Championship themed gala for their close partners to celebrate their 6th year attending Imagine. The exclusive, invite-only reception will host elite industry partners and high-ranking executives from Magento.

"We're so excited to celebrate this milestone in our long-standing relationship with Magento," commented Indaba CEO Ryan Shields. "And we're proud to have Magento themselves endorsing the event, and also urging their team to attend and get to know Indaba better. Since we have recently landed several multi-year contracts with various high profile, household name clients, we have ignited some really fantastic attention on the great things the team at Indaba is doing."

With the Indaba Group thriving in their area of expertise, CloudCommerce intends to continue aggressively seeking out additional companies to acquire in an effort to form a global family of digital services and solutions to help leading brands successfully conduct business in the cloud.

About Indaba:

Indaba Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CloudCommerce, Inc., is a strategic e-Commerce agency, specializing in enterprise software development, e-Commerce platform development, creative services and customer experience management based in Denver, Colorado. With robust in-house expertise, and technology partnerships from across the globe, Indaba is in a great position to meet any client project requirements. To learn more about Indaba, please visit www.indabagroup.com.

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD) provides advanced e-commerce services to leading brands. Our customers depend on us to help them compete effectively in the $1.6 trillion worldwide e-commerce market. Our comprehensive services include: (1) development of highly customized and sophisticated online stores, (2) real-time integration to other business systems, (3) digital marketing and data analytics, (4) complete and secure site management, and (5) integration to physical stores. Our goal is to become the industry leader by rapidly increasing the number of customers who regularly depend on us and by acquiring other rapidly growing e-commerce service providers. To learn more about CloudCommerce, please visit www.cloudcommerce.com.

