HERNDON, VA--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - EdgeConneX®, specializing in global data center solutions at the edge of the network, today announces a new partnership with Cloudflare, the leading Internet performance and security company, to enable and deploy its new Cloudflare Stream service. The massive Edge deployment will roll out in 18 Edge Data Centers (EDCs)® across North America and Europe, enabling Cloudflare to bring data within a few milliseconds of local market end-users and providing fast and effective delivery of bandwidth-intensive content.

Cloudflare powers more than 10 percent of all Internet requests and ensures that web properties, APIs and applications run efficiently and stay online. On September 27, 2017, exactly seven years after the company's launch, Cloudflare expanded its offerings with Cloudflare Stream, a new service that combines encoding and global delivery to form a solution for the technical and business issues associated with video streaming. By deploying Stream at all of Cloudflare's edge nodes, Cloudflare is providing customers the ability to integrate high-quality, reliable streaming video into their applications.

In addition to the launch of Stream, Cloudflare is rolling out four additional new services: Unmetered Mitigation, which eliminates surge pricing for DDoS mitigation; Geo Key Manager, which provides customers with granular control over where they place their private keys; Cloudflare Warp, which eliminates the effort required to fully mask and protect an application; and Cloudflare Workers, which writes and deploys JavaScript code at the edge. As part of its ongoing global expansion, Cloudflare is launching with EdgeConneX to serve more customers with fast and reliable web services.

"We think video streaming will be a ubiquitous component within all websites and apps in the future, and it's our immediate goal to expand the number of companies that are streaming video from 1,000 to 100,000," explains Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO, Cloudflare. "Combined with EdgeConneX's portfolio of Edge Data Centers, our technology enables a global solution across all 118 of our points of presence, for the fastest and most secure delivery of video and Internet content."

In order to effectively deploy its services, including the newly launched Stream solution, Cloudflare is allowing customers to run basic software at global facilities located at the Edge of the network. To achieve this, Cloudflare has selected EdgeConneX to provide fast and reliable content delivery to end users. When deploying Stream and other services in EDCs across North America and Europe, Cloudflare will utilize this massive Edge deployment to further enhance its service offerings.

Cloudflare's performance gains from EdgeConneX EDCs have been verified by Cedexis, the leader in latency-based load balancing for content and cloud providers. Their panel of Real User Measurement data showed significant response time improvements immediately following the EdgeConneX EDC deployments -- 33 percent in the Minneapolis metro area and 20 percent in the Portland metro area.

"When it comes to demonstrating the effectiveness of storing data at an EdgeConneX EDC, the numbers speak for themselves," says Clint Heiden, chief commercial officer, EdgeConneX. "We look forward to continuing our work with Cloudflare to help them deliver a wide range of cutting-edge services to their customer base, including Cloudflare Stream."

