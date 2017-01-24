News Room

CloudGenix and AVANT Sign Master Agent Agreement

Market Leaders Join Forces to Bring Application-Defined SD-WANs to Innovative Enterprises

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - CloudGenix, Inc., the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, today announced it has signed a partnership agreement with AVANT Communications, a premier distributor of next-generation technologies. This agreement will allow the vast number of AVANT partners to deliver to their clients the industry's first and only application-defined SD-WAN solution in a service provider-independent manner. With CloudGenix, enterprises can now eliminate complex routing protocols and hardware routers, and directly set up business rules and app-SLAs -- all while reducing WAN cost by 50 to 70 percent.

AVANT is the premier distributor of next-generation IT technologies, and offers a variety of cloud, colo and connectivity solutions through its Intelligent Distribution™ sales enablement platform. AVANT's sales enablement methodology helps the channel learn, propose and close business for next-generation technologies such as SD-WAN.

CloudGenix Instant-On Networks (ION) product family as part of its portfolio offers AVANT partners the leading solution for companies deploying modern applications, including SaaS- and cloud-based apps such as Office365, AWS, Azure, Unified Communications and VoIP. By allowing network managers to set up business rules and app-SLAs, network configurations are cut by 90 percent. No longer is network performance based on reachability, but instead on app-criteria, including performance, security and compliance. At the same time, CloudGenix gives enterprises the freedom to work with any carrier, independent of connectivity types. With the network acting as a centralized database, 100 percent of network and app flows are stored, reducing fragmentation across devices and providing access to application and network insights.

"SD-WAN is a game-changing technology that the AVANT channel is quickly embracing," said Drew Lydecker, president and co-founder, AVANT. "CloudGenix has established itself as a visionary in the advancement of SD-WAN. We believe the addition of CloudGenix SD-WAN technology will help our channel meet the growing demand in the market."

"Our partnership with AVANT is a natural fit," said Kumar Ramachandran, CEO of CloudGenix. "Its unique selling tools coupled with a knowledgeable and strong team make AVANT an invaluable ally as we continue to drive forward the adoption of CloudGenix SD-WAN -- and spark business transformation."

About CloudGenix
CloudGenix (www.cloudgenix.com) is the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, revolutionizing networking by transforming legacy WANs into a radically simplified, secure, application-defined fabric and virtualizing heterogeneous underlying transports into a unified hybrid WAN. Enabling application-specific, service-level agreements (SLAs), CloudGenix controls network application performance based upon application-performance SLAs and business priority. CloudGenix ION (Instant-On Network) radically simplifies how WANs are designed and managed, enabling customers to build "networks without networking," and achieve more than twice the performance at less than half the cost -- leading to a much faster time-to-value once deployed -- and extending data center-class security to the network edge. Founded in 2013 by a team that has previously delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations. The company is backed by Bain Capital Ventures, Charles River Ventures and the Mayfield Fund and has headquarters in San Jose, California.

