CloudGenix Announces General Availability of Instant-On Network (ION) 2000 Series Devices

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - CloudGenix, the leader in Software-Defined Wide Area Networks (SD-WAN), announced general availability of the ION 2000 series hardware appliance. The ION product line from CloudGenix scales from 10s of Mbps to several Gbps of throughput, meeting the needs of every enterprise remote office and data center. The ION 2000 appliance is designed to provide CloudGenix Clarity and SD-WAN capabilities to meet the needs of small offices and remote offices with up to 150Mbps of WAN connectivity, which is an excellent fit for retail, financial, automotive, legal, technology, and other businesses.

CloudGenix SD-WAN evolves the customer WAN to be able to securely take advantage of any transport including broadband Internet, improve application performance and experience, reduce dependency on expensive multi-protocol label-switched (MPLS) private WANs, and reduce remote office infrastructure and cost. CloudGenix SD-WAN is powered by CloudGenix AppFabric™, which continually identifies and measures key performance indicators within application transactions and WAN links, and then enforces policies for those applications based on user-defined requirements for performance, security, and compliance. Unlike traditional packet-based solutions that rely on bandwidth, latency, packet loss, jitter, and reachability, AppFabric examines those metrics but has a broader understanding of application transaction performance and health to make enforcement decisions based on user experience and surface actionable analytics and insights into how applications and WAN links are performing.

The ION 2000 series is packaged in a compact form factor that is about the size of two smart phones. Fan-less and noise-less operation ensure the device doesn't disrupt nearby employees without compromising on functionality. The ION 2000 series provides the same SD-WAN functionality provided by the ION 3000 and 7000 family for remote offices but for lower-bandwidth and space-constrained environments with up to 150Mbps of WAN capacity.

Regarding the ION 2000 series, Rafael Velázquez, Practice Manager of Networking and Collaboration at RoundTower Technologies, said: "The ION 2000 fits well in sites where space is at a premium but still need the benefits of SD-WAN. It comes in a form-factor and price-point that allows us to reach companies with sites of all sizes to integrate the cloud and broadband, reduce cost and complexity, and manage their WAN using business policies."

Availability

The CloudGenix ION 2000 series is available today. Please contact your CloudGenix account manager for more information and pricing, or, contact CloudGenix using the contact us form on the CloudGenix website (www.cloudgenix.com).

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix (www.cloudgenix.com) is the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, revolutionizing networking by transforming legacy WANs into a radically simplified, secure, application-defined fabric (AppFabric™) and virtualizing heterogeneous underlying transports into a unified hybrid WAN. Enabling application-specific, service-level agreements (SLAs), CloudGenix controls network application performance based upon application-performance SLAs and business priority. CloudGenix ION (Instant-On Network) simplifies how WANs are designed and managed, enabling customers to build "networks without networking," and achieve more than twice the performance at less than half the cost -- leading to a much faster time-to-value once deployed -- and extending data center-class security to the network edge. Founded in 2013 by a team that has previously delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations. The company is backed by Bain Capital Ventures, Charles River Ventures and the Mayfield Fund and has headquarters in San Jose, California.