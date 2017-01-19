CloudGenix Appoints Kim Ringeisen as Vice President Customer Success

Brings 20 Years of Experience Working with Cisco's Critical Enterprise, Telco and Service Provider Customers; Addition Reflects Growing Demand for Company's Application-Defined SD-WAN Solution

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 19, 2017) - CloudGenix, Inc., the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, today announced the appointment of Kim Ringeisen as vice president of customer success. Ringeisen will rely on his extensive background in customer care to lead initiatives and activities in support of new and existing CloudGenix customers. Ringeisen's deep experience building customer centric programs and cultures, combined with his many years leading customer operations teams at Cisco, gives CloudGenix additional firepower to ensure customer success in the fast-growing SD-WAN market.

Ringeisen's career spans two decades and as many continents. Prior to joining CloudGenix, Ringeisen served as senior director of customer success at Skyport Systems. Previously, Ringeisen spent 20 years at Cisco, where he not only led customer operations teams, but was a founding member of the Safe Harbor program and key leader of the Critical Accounts Team. In those roles, he ensured the success of Cisco's largest and most important enterprise, service provider, and telco customers around the globe.

Ringeisen's addition at CloudGenix reflects the company's commitment to customer success as demand for the CloudGenix Instant-On Networks (ION) product family grows. CloudGenix ION eliminates complex routing protocols and hardware routers, enabling direct setup of business rules and app SLAs while also reducing WAN costs by 50 to 70 percent. All network and app flows are stored in a centralized database, providing customer access to native, actionable application and network insights. CloudGenix uniquely delivers single-sided, per-app controls and SLAs for cloud apps.

"CloudGenix is leading innovation in an industry that demands a forward-thinking approach to truly revolutionize networking," said Ringeisen. "The CloudGenix architectural design sets it apart from the competition, enabling customers to define network health based on application performance rather than reachability. We are able to proactively avoid issues, and when issues do arise, we are able to utilize our real-time, analytics-enabled tools to reduce time to resolution and ensure high-systems availability. That's a real game changer for a networking company -- a product built with customer success front and center. This role is an opportunity to work with enterprises to make that change a reality at scale."

"CloudGenix has seen tremendous growth in the past year," said Kumar Ramachandran, CEO of CloudGenix. "Kim's expertise will be indispensable in our continuing efforts to exceed our customers' demands for application-defined SD-WAN and maintaining our customer-centric culture even as we experience hyper growth."

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix (www.cloudgenix.com) is the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, revolutionizing networking by transforming legacy WANs into a radically simplified, secure, application-defined fabric and virtualizing heterogeneous underlying transports into a unified hybrid WAN. Enabling application-specific, service-level agreements (SLAs), CloudGenix controls network application performance based upon application-performance SLAs and business priority. CloudGenix ION (Instant-On Network) radically simplifies how WANs are designed and managed, enabling customers to build "networks without networking," and achieve more than twice the performance at less than half the cost -- leading to a much faster time-to-value once deployed -- and extending data center-class security to the network edge. Founded in 2013 by a team that has previously delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations. The company is backed by Bain Capital Ventures, Charles River Ventures and the Mayfield Fund and has headquarters in San Jose, California.