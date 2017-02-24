CloudGenix Attends eTail West 2017, Demonstrates Power of Industry's First Application-Defined SD-WAN Solution

Retailers See How CloudGenix ION Delivers Omnichannel and Cloud Applications With the Best Performance SLAs, Integrated Security and PCI Compliance; 50 Percent Reduction in WAN Costs at Booth No. S8

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 24, 2017) - CloudGenix, Inc., the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, today announced it will attend eTail West 2017, held Feb. 27 - March 2 in Palm Springs, Calif. In Booth No. S8, CloudGenix will showcase the CloudGenix Instant-On Networks (ION) product family, and highlight the cost, security, compliance and performance benefits the unique application-defined SD-WAN solution delivers for multichannel retailers.

With its goal to present transformative and innovative trends to the retail industry, eTail West provides the perfect backdrop to highlight CloudGenix ION, the industry's first application-defined SD-WAN solution. CloudGenix transforms how networks are built and managed, helping retailers meet their per-store revenue objectives while improving margins. Already, a range of stores in the retail industry use CloudGenix ION, including big-box, furniture, electronics, department and sports stores, such as Columbia Sportswear. With ION, these companies accelerate the deployment of high-bandwidth omnichannel applications -- in-store video kiosks, next-generation POS, cloud-based inventory management and guest Wi-Fi, to name a few -- with the best application SLAs. Concurrently, these businesses decrease their WAN costs by up to 50 percent, while increasing WAN availability and reducing their infrastructure footprint.

"CloudGenix ION is the one networking solution retailers need to transform their business," said Kumar Ramachandran, CEO of CloudGenix. "Our revolutionary application-defined fabric is upending legacy networking models and proving that simplified, cost-effective networking can be a reality."

WHAT:

CloudGenix at eTail West 2017

WHEN:

Monday, Feb. 27 through Thursday, March 2

WHERE:

Booth No. S8

eTail West 2017

JW Marriott

Palm Springs, Calif.

To register for eTtail West 2017, please click here. For more information on CloudGenix, please visit www.cloudgenix.com.

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix (www.cloudgenix.com) is the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, revolutionizing networking by transforming legacy WANs into a radically simplified, secure, application-defined fabric and virtualizing heterogeneous underlying transports into a unified hybrid WAN. Enabling application-specific, service-level agreements (SLAs), CloudGenix controls network application performance based upon application-performance SLAs and business priority. CloudGenix ION (Instant-On Network) radically simplifies how WANs are designed and managed, enabling customers to build "networks without networking," and achieve more than twice the performance at less than half the cost -- leading to a much faster time-to-value once deployed -- and extending data center-class security to the network edge. Founded in 2013 by a team that has previously delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations. The company is backed by Bain Capital Ventures, Charles River Ventures and the Mayfield Fund and has headquarters in San Jose, California.