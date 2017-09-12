CloudGenix Partners with Telarus to Provide Partners with Best-in-Class SD-WAN

CloudGenix has partnered with Telarus to extend their portfolio of leading telecom technologies by adding best-in-class SD-WAN

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - CloudGenix, a leader in software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN), today announced it has become a supplier partner with leading Utah-based technology-driven master agent Telarus. Telarus is well-known for their comprehensive portfolio of leading products and technologies that enable partners to provide a wealth of powerful and flexible services to their customers. The addition of SD-WAN to their list of products and services offered helps further extend their value proposition to partners and thus to customers.

CloudGenix SD-WAN evolves the customer WAN to securely take advantage of any transport including broadband internet, improve application performance and experience, reduce dependency on expensive multi-protocol label-switched (MPLS) private WANs, and reduce remote office infrastructure and cost. CloudGenix SD-WAN is powered by CloudGenix AppFabric, which continually monitors granular transactional performance metrics for each application and WAN link. It also enforces policies for those applications based on user-defined requirements for performance, security, and compliance. CloudGenix focuses on metrics related to application sessions to better understand and enforce policy based on actual application performance, user experience, and business requirements for performance, compliance, and security.

"Telarus is very selective about products and technologies we provide to our partners. We do this to ensure that they are able to provide their customers with the best possible experience and the most robust telecom solutions," said Amy Bailey, Telarus vice president of marketing. "By partnering with CloudGenix, our partners can now provide their customers with a leading SD-WAN solution to help customers realize the benefits of SD-WAN. AppFabric allows for use of business terms when defining WAN policy and reduces the burden of configuring a buffet of low-level networking rules. With CloudGenix, our partners and their customers can get out of the weeds and focus on their business goals."

Regarding the partnership with Telarus, Robert Sexton, vice president of channels at CloudGenix said, "We are thrilled to work with Telarus. Adding AppFabric SD-WAN to their portfolio of services and technologies that they provide their partners allows us to collectively transform the way businesses design, implement, and manage their WAN. With CloudGenix, Telarus partners will be able to enable their customers to think about their WAN using business policies rather than technical policies, integrate cloud and SaaS seamlessly, and reduce costs across the board."

The SD-WAN movement has forced the partner community to come up to speed quickly with this technology. CloudGenix is perfectly positioned to help Telarus partners bring SD-WAN to their customers.

About Telarus

Telarus (www.telarus.com) is a technology services master agent who holds contracts with over 100 data, voice, and cloud providers. To help our partners See What Others Can't, we have created a set of tools to help them win more business. We are proud to offer our partners performance monitoring of all circuits ordered, patented pricing tools to aid in carrier selection/optimization and cloud engineers to aid partners in complex network design. Our project management team ensures the services ordered are turned up properly. Account management to allow partners to focus on selling while our team manages the renewal process and upsells on their behalf. Telarus was voted the best master agent by the members of the Telecom Association for over five years in a row and is a top three channel partner for nearly all providers it represents.

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix (www.cloudgenix.com) is the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, revolutionizing networking by transforming legacy WANs into a radically simplified, secure, application-defined fabric and unified hybrid WAN. Enabling application-specific, service-level agreements (SLAs), CloudGenix controls network application performance based upon application-performance SLAs and business priority. CloudGenix ION (Instant-On Network) simplifies how WANs are designed and managed, enabling customers to build "networks without networking," and achieve more than twice the performance at less than half the cost while extending data center-class security to the network edge. Founded in 2013 by a team that has delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations.