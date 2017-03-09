CloudGenix and Promark Technology, Inc. Collaborate to Drive Adoption of SD-WAN Solution

Distribution Agreement Expands CloudGenix Reach Into New Markets, Provides Promark With Industry's First and Only Application-Defined SD-WAN Solution for Its VARs and SIs

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - CloudGenix, Inc., the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, today announced it has entered into a distribution agreement with Promark Technology, Inc., an Ingram Micro company. As a CloudGenix distributor, Promark makes available the CloudGenix Instant-On Network (ION) product family to its extensive network of U.S.-authorized resellers and system integrators, and helps drive adoption of CloudGenix industry-first application-defined fabric.

Promark is a premier value-added distributor in the United States, and has a core technology focus on distributing data storage and virtualization solutions. Promark aligns with world-class vendors like CloudGenix to provide technologies that meet the most demanding customer needs. CloudGenix ION is the industry's first and only SD-WAN solution with a unique application-defined fabric. It eliminates complex routing protocols and hardware routers, enabling direct setup of business rules and app SLAs and driving down WAN costs by 50 to 70 percent. With CloudGenix, customers have a best-of-breed connectivity solution, as well as SLAs for cloud applications such as Office365, AWS, Azure, Unified Communications and VoIP. CloudGenix provides single-sided, per-app controls and SLAs for cloud apps. And, 100 percent of network and app flows are stored in a centralized database, enabling customer access to native, actionable application and network insights.

"Interest and demand for SD-WAN is growing and the service opportunity for channel partners is significant and opens the door for a more strategic conversation around the needs of the business," said Dale Foster, executive director and GM of Promark Technology. "With its application-defined fabric, CloudGenix ION is a flexible SD-WAN solution channel partners can rely on to meet industry demands now and in the future."

SD-WANs are driving a huge shift in the enterprise networking market. According to a leading analyst firm, the legacy branch office router market is dropping off drastically as enterprises struggle with the cost and complexity of their legacy WANs in the face of cloud-based applications and modern applications. Conversely, adoption of SD-WAN is expected to surge by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 57 percent through 2020. Working with CloudGenix, Promark is well-positioned to be at the forefront of this change.

As a premier value-added distributor, Promark works with channel partners who specialize in many of the industry's leading products, including traditional switches and routers. As enterprises begin to shift away from legacy approaches to SD-WANs, Promark channel partners are ideally suited to work with enterprises as they decide whether to refresh their complex hardware routers or move to a flexible, software-based approach.

"This agreement represents another step forward in our mission to bring cost-effective, performance-focused and future-proof SD-WAN technology to today's businesses," said Kumar Ramachandran, CEO of CloudGenix. "As a trusted name in the industry, Promark is the ideal ally to highlight CloudGenix as the vanguard in SD-WAN technology."

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix (www.cloudgenix.com) is the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, revolutionizing networking by transforming legacy WANs into a radically simplified, secure, application-defined fabric and virtualizing heterogeneous underlying transports into a unified hybrid WAN. Enabling application-specific, service-level agreements (SLAs), CloudGenix controls network application performance based upon application-performance SLAs and business priority. CloudGenix ION (Instant-On Network) radically simplifies how WANs are designed and managed, enabling customers to build "networks without networking," and achieve more than twice the performance at less than half the cost -- leading to a much faster time-to-value once deployed -- and extending data center-class security to the network edge. Founded in 2013 by a team that has previously delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations. The company is backed by Bain Capital Ventures, Charles River Ventures and the Mayfield Fund and has headquarters in San Jose, California.