CloudGenix Wraps Stellar Year and Begins 2017 with Significant Customer and Partner Momentum

Broad Adoption of Unique Application-Defined SD-WAN Solution Across Verticals Drives Double-Digit Year-Over-Year Growth

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2017) - CloudGenix, Inc., the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, today announced over 10X year-over-year revenue growth in 2016, large-scale deployments on six continents across a range of verticals, and the largest number of Cisco gold partners actively working with any SDWAN startup. With nearly a half-trillion dollars combined market cap of companies using the CloudGenix Instant-On Networks (ION), the company is well-positioned for another successful year as the leader in the SD-WAN market.

Tweet This: CloudGenix wraps stellar year, begins 2017 with significant momentum in #SDWAN market: https://ctt.ec/279_6+

Unique Approach to SD-WAN Attracts Customers

Customers with a half-trillion dollars combined market cap across a broad range of verticals, including banking, retail, finance, manufacturing, healthcare, legal, high tech and other industries have chosen CloudGenix for its unique application-defined fabric. The CloudGenix Instant-On Networks (ION) product family is the first and only SD-WAN solution that is designed for the needs of modern applications, including SaaS- and cloud-based apps such as Office365, AWS, Azure, Unified Communications and VoIP.

"We evaluated and tested all the major players claiming SD-WAN solutions. We found that no other option could aggregate multiple circuits for all internet-bound traffic or prioritize our direct internet applications," said Cooper Cash, Teleflex team lead of branch office infrastructure. "The CloudGenix app-defined fabric is redefining how we build networks based on IT and business intent expressed as application policies. This is nothing short of an industry-transforming technology."

By building an application-defined fabric, CloudGenix ION allows network managers to set up business rules and app-SLAs rather than working with arcane networking protocols. Network configurations are cut by 90 percent and no longer is network performance evaluated based on reachability, but instead on app-criteria, including performance, security and compliance. With ION, the network acts as a centralized database storing 100 percent of network and app flows, reducing fragmentation across devices and providing access to application and network insights.

New Channel Partners and Resellers Extend Market Growth

Over the past six months, the CloudGenix channel program has also shown significant growth. Since launching its Global Partner Program in August, more Cisco Gold partners, resellers, and master agents are actively working with CloudGenix than any other SDWAN startup. Channel Reseller Network (CRN) magazine selected CloudGenix in its 10 Coolest Startups Of 2016 list recognizing the success of CloudGenix' channel programs.

"We tried working with the first wave of hybrid WAN vendors and the legacy WAN optimization vendors, but the marketing and the products didn't match up," said Ralph Carter, chief architect of network solutions, Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC). "CloudGenix not only delivers a revolutionary product, but our customers agree that CloudGenix ION can be easily absorbed into production environments."

"CNSG is committed to working with only the best-of-breed technology suppliers to deliver the highest quality solutions for our partners and their customers," said Randy Friedberg, vice president of Business Development at CNSG. "Our alliance with CloudGenix reflects this mission, and ensures our product portfolio continues to align with customers' needs for cost savings and unmatched application performance. Any customer adopting cloud or looking for a router or telco refresh must consider CloudGenix."

"The momentum we have built over the last 12 months will ensure that 2017 will also be a banner year for CloudGenix," said Kumar Ramachandran, CEO of CloudGenix. "We count among our customers the largest banks on earth, as well as small regional customers -- a testament to the scale-up and scale-down nature of our solution. I'm thankful to our customers and channel partners for driving the company's traction in the market. Any company interested in seeing CloudGenix in action need only take part in the next iWANT CloudGenix Challenge. Demonstrated results clearly show that CloudGenix bests the competition and leaves traditional WANs in the dust."

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix (www.cloudgenix.com) is the software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) leader, revolutionizing networking by transforming legacy WANs into a radically simplified, secure, application-defined fabric and virtualizing heterogeneous underlying transports into a unified hybrid WAN. Enabling application-specific, service-level agreements (SLAs), CloudGenix controls network application performance based upon application-performance SLAs and business priority. CloudGenix ION (Instant-On Network) radically simplifies how WANs are designed and managed, enabling customers to build "networks without networking," and achieve more than twice the performance at less than half the cost -- leading to a much faster time-to-value once deployed -- and extending data center-class security to the network edge. Founded in 2013 by a team that has previously delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations. The company is backed by Bain Capital Ventures, Charles River Ventures and the Mayfield Fund and has headquarters in San Jose, California.