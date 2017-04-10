CloudHealth Genomics Makes China's First Sequencing Data Available Using Illumina's NovaSeq 6000

SHANGHAI, CHINA and NANJING, CHINA--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - CloudHealth Genomics, Ltd., a comprehensive genomics-based precision medicine solutions provider in China, announced today that it has generated and made available China's first set of sequencing results on Illumina's NovaSeq 6000 at their new operational site at Nanjing's Yangzi Innovation Center in China. CloudHealth Genomics - Nanjing had China's first set of NovaSeq 6000 completed installation, validation and "first sequencing run" during the first week of April.

According to Dr. Jason Gang Jin, CEO of CloudHealth Genomics: "We are thrilled to be the first in China to see the data generated on Illumina's NovaSeq 6000 sequencers, in a very short timeframe. The versatility and robustness of this platform is amazing; it can sequence whole genomes, and in addition, but not limited to, whole exome sequencing, targeted resequencing, transcriptome sequencing and/or whole genome methylation sequencing in a more time-efficient and cost-effective manner." Dr. Jin added, "We do look forward to the $100 genome from NovaSeq sequencing systems, but we know it might take another 5 to 8 years to achieve that ultimate goal, so in the meantime, HiSeq X Ten will maintain its cost and pricing advantage for whole genome sequencing for a long period of time."

CloudHealth Genomics, Ltd., headquartered in Shanghai, is the leading company in China focused on whole genome tests and providing genomics-based precision medicine and scientific wellness solutions. The company prides itself in having a certified clinical genetic testing lab and high throughput sequencing centers (HiSeq X10 platform, NovaSeq and PacBio Sequels systems) located in Shanghai and Nanjing, China. CloudHealth Genomics is part of a larger CloudHealth Medical Group ecosystem, comprising of CloudHealth Life Center, CloudHealth High-End Clinic Center, CloudHealth Big Data Center, CloudHealth Genomics Research Institute, Academician Experts Workstation and CloudHealth Club of Medical Doctors. For more information, visit http://en.chgenomics.com (English) or www.CHgenomics.com (Chinese).