BOSTON, MA and SHANGHAI, CHINA--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - CloudHealth Genomics, Ltd., a leading genomics-based precision medicine solutions provider in China, presented data today on their unique business model, using open and disruptive innovation as a market strategy for precision medicine, wellness and longevity. In addition, data was presented as a by-product of the model, ImmuneSeq panel at the Cambridge Healthtech Institute's Third Annual Commercialization of Molecular Diagnostics, part of the 24th International Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference held in San Francisco, CA. ImmuneSeq is able to monitor immune responses, like T-cell activities for both cancer and non-cancer immunotherapies.

CloudHealth Genomics recently presented data on their HealthySeq blood tests, but more data analysis are indicating, along with clients with cancer risks; markers for cardiac and neuro-degeneration diseases are high common among their small, yet growing cohort. And recent reports have indicated immunotherapies also play an important role in non-cancer diseases, such as sepsis, Alzheimer's and autoimmune diseases as lupus nephritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Winston Patrick Kuo, CTO of CloudHealth Genomics, presented today data on the 463-gene panel of ImmuneSeq Cancer. Dr. Kuo demonstrated that the association between tumor mutational load and clinical benefits to PD-1 blockade was observed using ImmuneSeq Cancer to estimate mutation burden in a pilot study of NSCLC patients and predictive of overall improved survival in patients with higher tumor mutational load. Dr. Kuo, added, "There is a need to establish a baseline for T-cell activity as it may serve as a predictive marker for optimal immune reconstitution during the monitoring of an immunotherapy for different disease-types, hence we developed ImmuneSeq."

Immunotherapy has become a new trend in cancer treatment and demonstrated promising results compared with conventional standard of care; however, it is not effective in all patients and all cancer types, especially for patients in China looking for immunotherapy treatment. "Anti-PD1/L1 therapy clinical trials has just entered the China market, and to be cost-effective and cost-beneficial to the patients, while the results may not be positive in some cases, we have developed this ImmuneSeq Cancer to help identify patients suitable for particular immunotherapies, so we can guide our patients to either participate in local clinical trials or seek treatment overseas," stated Song Chao, Marketing Director of CloudHealth Genomics.

"ImmuneSeq Cancer combines exome and RNA-sequencing data and prioritizes the recognition of neoantigens, a major factor in the activity of cancer immunotherapies," stated Jason "Gang" Jin, MD, PhD, CloudHealth Genomics, Founder and CEO. He added, "ImmuneSeq will provide an additional value to non-cancer immunotherapies, since it too would minimize unnecessary exposure of patients to potentially life-threatening immune-related toxicities, as well as reduce the financial costs imposed on health systems by expensive drugs. We are delighted to be in collaboration with Hongjun Kang, MD and his group in identifying predictive biomarkers for patient stratification and selection for sepsis."

"We are excited about ImmuneSeq for our patients suffering from sepsis (8.86% in China) and secondary multiple organ failure that eventually die due to their immunosuppressive state. This rate will increase with an aging population," stated Hongjun Kang, MD, Associate Chief of Critical Care Medicine, Chinese PLA (301) General Hospital. Dr. Kang added, "Bristol-Myers Squibb just recently conducted clinical trials of two different immunotherapy treatments for sepsis; one, Phase 1 trial of nivolumab and another drug called BMS-936559 in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial. These drugs act on the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway, resulting in the activation of T cells."

ImmuneSeq Cancer panel allows one to profile human immune responses in all cancer types, potentially accelerating the discovery and development of drugs, therapies and predictive biomarker signatures for immunotherapy treatment response. ImmuneSeq Cancer can be used on all sample types supported by CloudHealth Genomics sequencing infrastructure including Fresh Frozen, Formalin-Fixed, Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE) and whole blood or peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs).

About CloudHealth Genomics

CloudHealth Genomics, Ltd., based in Shanghai, is the leading company in China focused on whole genome tests and providing genomics-based precision medicine and scientific wellness solutions. The company prides itself in having a certified clinical genetic testing lab and a high throughput sequencing center (HiSeq X10 platform). CloudHealth Genomics is part of a larger CloudHealth Medical Group ecosystem, comprising of CloudHealth Life Center, CloudHealth High-End Clinic Center, CloudHealth Big Data Center, CloudHealth Genomics Research Institute, Academician Experts Workstation and CloudHealth Club of Medical Doctors. For more information, visit http://en.chgenomics.com (English) or www.CHgenomics.com (Chinese).