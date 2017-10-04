Cloudian Announces Asia-Pacific Expansion with Nubetech Partnership

New Relationship with Region's Leading Object Storage Cloud Enabler Results in Several New Petabyte-Scale Customer Wins in 90 Days

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - CLOUDEXPO ASIA -- Cloudian, the innovation leader in enterprise object storage systems, today announced a major expansion of its Asia-Pacific presence through a partnership with Nubetech, the region's leading cloud-enabler company. Nubetech has chosen the Cloudian® object storage platform as the basis for all its storage offerings, including private, hybrid and public clouds built for both service providers and enterprises. In just 90 days, this new relationship has resulted in deployments at several new customers, including Burgeon Bricks and PT. Biznet Gio Nusantara, throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

"Enterprise and user information is growing exponentially, as is the need to have access to this information from any device at any time," said Tan Teck Yong, general manager, Nubetech. "Object storage is the answer to this need, and Cloudian is the best solution in the market. With its superior S3 compatibility, great economics and massive scale, coupled with solid reliability and a rich feature set, Cloudian helps our partners and customers implement new services and platforms in public, private and hybrid cloud environments."

Under the new agreement, Nubetech, based in Singapore, intends to build a stronger Cloudian presence in the Asia-Pacific region and will provide support for Cloudian installations. Cloudian storage systems provide a 100-percent-native S3 API and guaranteed interoperability with the S3 ecosystem of tools and applications. Cloudian systems start small and grow, scaling non-disruptively from terabytes to hundreds of petabytes.

Nubetech, founded in 2016, is a cloud-enabling company that helps cloud service providers, VARs/system integrators and enterprises implement storage cloud solutions and increase their portfolio of services.

Burgeon Bricks is the leading IT solution company in Singapore. "It is extremely challenging to manage the accelerated growth of our unstructured data, especially with the latest attacks of ransomware," said Terence Low, Burgeon Bricks managing director. "Cloudian helps us manage and protect our customers' data with 100-percent native S3 object storage, multi-tenancy and QoS features that allow us to offer our customers highly scalable storage and data-protection services. With Cloudian, our solutions have experienced tremendous improvements in efficiency and performance."

PT. Biznet GIO Nusantara is Indonesia's preeminent cloud service provider. "Since installing Cloudian's object storage, we now have limitless scalability and can manage both private and public storage pools as one. The combination makes our storage services simple to deploy and administer," said Dondy Bappedyanto, CEO of PT. Biznet GIO Nusantara. "We looked at various storage vendors but found that Cloudian's superior S3 compatibility was the key to enhancing the competitiveness of our service offerings."

"Nubetech's embrace of the Cloudian platform is a testament to the power of our object storage solution to work across various cloud environments and deployment types," said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer, Cloudian. "Enterprises and service providers alike rely on Cloudian's powerful S3 compatible storage systems to build effective, efficient solutions at unprecedented scale."

Cloudian and Nubetech will be exhibiting together at CloudExpo Asia, stand 063, on October 11-12, 2017. Toshi Tsurumi, director of system engineering, Cloudian, will speak about private, public and hybrid clouds using object storage in a session called "The Challenge of Big Unstructured Data: Myths and Reality of Object Storage." The session will take place on Thursday, October 12, at 3:45 p.m. at the Infrastructure, Storage and Virtualization Theatre.

About Nubetech

Nubetech helps enterprises and service providers realize their cloud storage and business objectives with massively scalable S3-compatible Cloudian solutions via a rich vendor ecosystem -- including backup and hyperconverged systems -- through a vast partner framework. The increasing need to cope with the explosive growth in unstructured data and the many use cases of object storage have drawn more enterprises to employ S3-compatible storage platforms to build their next-generation infrastructures with the vision of reducing TCO and adopting an end-to-end IT strategy to address today's increasing workload and on-going security threats.

www.nubetechpl.com

About Cloudian

Cloudian turns information into insight with an infinitely scalable platform that consolidates, manages and protects enterprise data. Cloudian Enterprise Object Storage brings cloud technology and economics to the data center with uncompromising data durability, intuitive management tools and the industry's most compatible S3 API. Cloudian and its ecosystem partners help Global 1000 customers simplify unstructured data management today, while preparing for the data demands of AI and machine learning tomorrow. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter (@CloudianStorage) and Facebook, or visit us at www.cloudian.com.