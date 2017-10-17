Cloudian Announces Certification with Evertz Mediator-X, Providing a Limitlessly Scalable Active Archive to Accelerate Media Workflows

The combined Cloudian and Evertz platform ensures immediate media access and fast streaming to Mediator-X web clients

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - Cloudian, the innovation leader in enterprise object storage systems, announced that its HyperStore platform has been certified with Evertz' Mediator-X. Evertz is a leader in the design and manufacturing of audio and video infrastructure for the television broadcast and film industry.

Mediator-X is Evertz' automation and Media Asset Management platform for managing and automating all elements of linear and non-linear media distribution workflows. Mediator-X's native support for S3-compatible storage within public, private and hybrid cloud environments, together with Cloudian' HyperStore limitlessly scalable object storage, provides a powerful solution that delivers instantly accessible media to accelerate workflows.

The combined solution delivers seamless streaming of media to Mediator-X web clients for mission critical content review, quality control and rendering applications. It also allows media objects and ancillary data components, such as caption files and alternative language audio tracks, to be accessed by multiple applications to create 'just-in-time' file versions and multiple format deliverables. These same objects can be accessed by additional devices that create real-time linear TV channels.

In this model, Cloudian S3-compatible object storage provides a key enabling technology. By ensuring interoperability across both on-prem and cloud environments, a single system can deliver media assets to playout channels on-premises, and then seamlessly migrate assets to "cloud playout" instances hosted in public cloud services.

The HyperStore and Mediator-X combination features numerous benefits including:

Full compatibility with the S3 storage protocol, eliminates expensive tape library middleware

Instantly accessible media eliminates delays inherent with restoring assets from tape libraries

Zero-downtime capacity upgrades with no hardware vendor lock-in

HTTP network storage protocols provides global access to key assets

Data encryption protects valuable assets from malware deletion or theft

Cost-effective, petabyte-scale storage

Cloudian's disk-based active archive addresses significant and growing challenges in media management. Tape-based libraries often fail to provide a fast, searchable view of all assets in the enterprise. Furthermore, distributed media assets can result in redundant middleware installations that drive up CAPEX and OPEX expenditures. Adding to these challenges is the need to dynamically scale infrastructure quickly and in an agile manner.

"As broadcast infrastructures continue to evolve, Cloudian and other S3-compatible storage solutions have enabled us to meet broadcasters' growing requirements for efficient on-prem and hybrid-cloud workflows," said Dan Turow, Vice President of File Based Solution at Evertz. "Cloudian is an enabling technology partner for us, and we look forward to working with them."

"Tape-based archives often fall short in today's broadcast environment where the explosion of content, variety of formats, and accelerated workflows create significant operational challenges," said Jon Toor, CMO of Cloudian. "The combination of Cloudian's disk-based active archive and Evertz' Mediator-X delivers the next big step in overcoming today's broadcast media storage hurdles by enabling fast media access, end-to-end workflow support, and on-premises plus cloud storage integration."

The HyperStore Advantage

Cloudian HyperStore is the industry's most compatible storage platform for unstructured data consolidation, supporting use cases that include media active archives, file storage, data protection and more. HyperStore's low capital costs plus simple management provide limitless scalability and nearly instant media access at a total cost of ownership lower than tape.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. Evertz provides complete end-to-end solutions to content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multichannel digital, ultra high definition (UHD) and next generation high bandwidth low-latency IP network environments. Evertz' solutions enable its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through the more efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation of previously manual processes. For additional information, visit www.evertz.com.

About Cloudian

Cloudian turns information into insight with an infinitely scalable platform that consolidates, manages and protects enterprise data. Cloudian Enterprise Object Storage brings cloud technology and economics to the data center with uncompromising data durability, intuitive management tools and the industry's most compatible S3 API. Cloudian and its ecosystem partners help Global 1000 customers simplify unstructured data management today, while preparing for the data demands of AI and machine learning tomorrow. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter (@CloudianStorage) and Facebook, or visit us at www.cloudian.com.