Cloudian Announces HyperCloud Multi-Cloud for Microsoft Azure

Enterprise-ready S3-compatible Interface to Microsoft Azure Blob Storage

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - Cloudian, an innovation leader in enterprise object storage systems, today announced the availability of Cloudian HyperCloud™ for Microsoft Azure, bringing Cloudian's industry-leading, comprehensive S3 API interface to Azure Blob Storage. HyperCloud for Azure is a fully supported, customer-proven, enterprise-grade solution that lets users connect their S3-compatible applications to Azure Blob Storage.

HyperCloud software runs fully virtualized within the Azure cloud platform and delivers scalable performance via parallel access across multiple Azure Virtual Machines. As a true bi-modal, multi-cloud, converged solution, data ingested into Azure Blob Storage is stored in native Azure Blob format. This allows stored data to be accessed by the full Azure application ecosystem, such as PowerBI, Azure Machine Learning, or Cortana Analytics.

"Cloudian HyperCloud for Azure is a game-changer for public cloud storage, enabling true bi-modal data storage across multiple cloud environments," said Michael Tso, Cloudian CEO and co-founder. "For the first time, customers have a fully supported, enterprise-ready solution to access their choice of cloud platforms from their S3-compliant applications. Customers can be up and running in minutes by launching HyperCloud from the Microsoft Azure Marketplace."

Key benefits of Cloudian HyperCloud for Azure include:

Cloud convergence : Users can manage information across multiple clouds using a common S3 API

: Users can manage information across multiple clouds using a common S3 API Proven compatibility : 100 percent native S3 API implementation eliminates gateways and translation layers, delivering the industry's highest level of S3 application compatibility

: 100 percent native S3 API implementation eliminates gateways and translation layers, delivering the industry's highest level of S3 application compatibility Bi-modal access : Data ingested is stored in native Azure Blob format and is accessible using Azure Blob APIs

: Data ingested is stored in native Azure Blob format and is accessible using Azure Blob APIs Easy to deploy : The solution is self-contained entirely on the Azure cloud platform; no additional software or hardware is required

: The solution is self-contained entirely on the Azure cloud platform; no additional software or hardware is required Enterprise scale and performance : Can be deployed on multiple Azure Virtual Machines in parallel for scalable performance

: Can be deployed on multiple Azure Virtual Machines in parallel for scalable performance Secure: The solution includes encryption support for data at rest and in flight and KMS integration

The world's largest Industrial Internet enterprise is using Cloudian HyperCloud for Azure to connect its Industrial Internet of Things solution to Azure Blob Storage. HyperCloud connects Azure to the company's software, apps and analytics, enabling them to operate faster, smarter and more efficiently.

Proven in enterprise deployments for more than six years, the Cloudian S3 API delivers the industry's highest level of S3 interoperability in applications including data protection, media and entertainment, data analytics, file collaboration and more.

"With the growth of hybrid cloud deployments, customers need solutions that let them quickly and reliably connect cloud storage to all their applications," said Tad Brockway, general manager of Azure Storage at Microsoft. "Cloudian HyperCloud lets users both connect and migrate their S3-compatible applications to Azure Blob Storage in minutes, further accelerating hybrid cloud adoption at Microsoft."

About Cloudian

Cloudian turns information into insight with an infinitely scalable platform that consolidates, manages and protects enterprise data. Cloudian Enterprise Object Storage brings cloud technology and economics to the data center with uncompromising data durability, intuitive management tools and the industry's most compatible S3 API. Cloudian and its ecosystem partners help Global 1000 customers simplify unstructured data management today, while preparing for the data demands of AI and machine learning tomorrow.