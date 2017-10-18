Cloudian Announces HyperStore Certification with Telestream Vantage 7.1

HyperStore and Vantage Media Processing Platform Enable a High-Performance and Scalable Workflow that Ushers in a New Era of Media Expansion

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - Cloudian, the innovation leader in enterprise object storage systems, today announced that its HyperStore platform has been certified with Telestream Vantage Media Processing Platform version 7.1, a move that further removes the gridlock afflicting media workflow as content capacity requirements grow exponentially.

Telestream Vantage enables efficient, automated processing of video content throughout the entire digital media lifecycle, from capture to viewing. Vantage allows content owners, producers and distributors to easily, and cost-effectively ingest, edit, transcode, package, monetize, and distribute their media. Cloudian HyperStore complements Vantage by acting as a limitlessly scalable, instantly accessible media active archive. Users benefitting from the Vantage integration with HyperStore include media, entertainment, post-production, content creators, corporations, education, government and consumers.

"With an ever-increasing volume of content and the demand for new endpoints, intelligent workflow automation is more important than ever. Creating smooth, intuitive, reactive workflows is the key to leveraging the rapid innovation in infrastructure, storage, and cloud technologies," said Max Denton, product manager at Telestream. "Our integration with Cloudian provides straightforward, direct access to HyperStore scalable object storage from within Vantage workflows."

This certification ensures a proven, fully-compatible operating environment for customers using Telestream Vantage 7.1 with Cloudian HyperStore. Cloudian enterprise object storage scales seamlessly and limitlessly, delivering fast media access and an affordable, pay-as-you-grow deployment model.

"The need for complete solutions such as Telestream Vantage and Cloudian HyperStore has never been greater," said Sanjay Jagad, senior director of marketing at Cloudian. "Emerging media types such as 4K, 8K, and VR/360 are increasing media volumes by more than 50 percent every year, while production teams grapple with the need to distribute and monetize media across an ever-widening array of formats. Telestream and Cloudian together meet this challenge and help our joint customers do more, in less time, and at a lower cost."

About Telestream

Telestream provides world-class live and on-demand digital video tools and workflow solutions that allow consumers and businesses to transform video on the desktop and across the enterprise. Many of the world's most demanding media and entertainment companies as well as a growing number of users in a broad range of business environments, rely on Telestream products to streamline operations, reach broader audiences and generate more revenue from their media. Telestream products span the entire digital media lifecycle, including video capture and ingest; live and on-demand encoding and transcoding; captioning; playback and inspection, delivery, and live streaming; as well as automation and orchestration of the entire workflow. Telestream corporate headquarters are located in Nevada City, California. The company is privately held. For more information, visit www.telestream.net.

About Cloudian

Cloudian turns information into insight with an infinitely scalable platform that consolidates, manages and protects enterprise data. Cloudian Enterprise Object Storage brings cloud technology and economics to the data center with uncompromising data durability, intuitive management tools and the industry's most compatible S3 API. Cloudian and its ecosystem partners help Global 1000 customers simplify unstructured data management today, while preparing for the data demands of AI and machine learning tomorrow.

1 Based on capacity-per-hour shots, which in 2017 averaged about 5TB per hour. By 2024, capacity per hour is expected to jump to 70TB, a 14X increase.