Cloudian-Empress eMAM Solution Dramatically Simplifies Management of Media Assets Stored Across Multiple Systems

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 2, 2017) - Cloudian, the innovation leader in enterprise object storage systems, today announced a partnership with Empress Media Asset Management (eMAM) that will create a best-in-class solution targeted at the media industry. The joint solution allows users to locate, manage, and share media assets stored in multiple on-premise or cloud systems in multiple geographically-distributed locations.

Dispersed media resources can tax bandwidth and take an unacceptable amount of time to transmit, especially as 4K, 8K, HDR, and VR/360 formats are becoming increasingly common. By minimizing the use of primary editing storage, the solution enables media links to be searched, previewed, and shared at lower transfer rates through the eMAM tablet or web interface. Once media is needed for editing, broadcasting, or transcoding, the system will then restore the full native resolution content to the storage.

The Cloudian Hyperstore and Empress eMAM solution scales from terabytes up to hundreds of petabytes, and simplifies the task of managing large distributed media archives by providing a single view of assets across multiple locations. Highly available, with strong encryption for security, the solution is simple to deploy, expand, and manage.

The solution also helps organizations "future-proof" their storage by supporting both on-premise and cloud systems, allowing them to adapt as industry offerings and needs change.

The solution's other key features include:

One-button archive and restore as needed

Archive-supported LTO, ODA, and cloud storage

Entire life cycle of digital assets managed through a complete workflow solution

Assets tracked online, near line, and offline

Apps and web interfaces with tools for producing, sharing, and distributing content

Extensive interoperability with leading technology systems

"Any media organization with geographically-dispersed operations must store and archive its assets so the entire organization can benefit from them at the speed of business," said Jon Toor, CMO at Cloudian. "The Hyperstore-eMAM solution minimizes the technical hurdles businesses face today, and does it in a way that also makes the right assets easier to find."

"Media assets are the core of modern media organizations," David Miller, COO of Empress stated. "Efficiently leveraging them is key to their success. The partnership between Cloudian and eMAM delivers an efficient, cost-effective, scalable media management solution that provides intelligent search and instantaneous access for time pressured workflows."

Cloudian and eMAM will hold a joint webinar on Nov 15, at 8AM PST (11AM EST) which will cover the joint solution and the 4 keys to successfully overcoming MAM workflow challenges. To register for this live event, please visit: https://cloudian.com/overcoming-mam-workflow-challenges-4-keys-success/

About Empress eMAM

Empress Media Asset Management, LLC is a privately held company providing media asset management and workflow management solutions for broadcast, media, and corporate clients including its eMAM Online, eMAM Vault, eMAM Publish, eMAM Workgroup, and eMAM Enterprise product lines. It is part of the Empress family of companies, which includes Empress InfoTech, specializing in customized software development, Empress Digital, one of the largest distributors of blank recording media and supplies, and Real Big Hits, a distributor and agency promoting original creative content. For more information visit their website at http://www.empressmam.com/.

About Cloudian

Cloudian turns information into insight with an infinitely scalable platform that consolidates, manages and protects enterprise data. Cloudian Enterprise Object Storage brings cloud technology and economics to the data center with uncompromising data durability, intuitive management tools and the industry's most compatible S3 API. Cloudian and its ecosystem partners help Global 1000 customers simplify unstructured data management today, while preparing for the data demands of AI and machine learning tomorrow.

Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter (@CloudianStorage) and Facebook, or visit us at www.cloudian.com.