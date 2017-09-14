Cloudian Joins Cisco In Targeting Media and Entertainment Industry as part of the Cisco Media Blueprint

Cloudian HyperStore certified with Cisco Solution Partner Program, Now Part of Cisco Media Blueprint

SAN MATEO, CA and AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - Cloudian, the innovation leader in enterprise object storage systems, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Cisco. Cloudian's HyperStore object storage software is now available as part of Cisco's Media Blueprint, a set of IP-based infrastructure and software solutions that enables organizations to scale premium content production and distribution. The announcement is part of a wider partnership between Cisco and Cloudian in which Cloudian's HyperStore® software has achieved compatibility certification for the Cisco UCS® S3260 storage server and integrated UCS Manager.

Cloudian's support for the Cisco Media Blueprint is focused on serving the media and entertainment industry with best-in-class virtualized and cloud-based solutions. HyperStore is a software-defined-storage solution that meets the needs of capacity-intensive media formats with seamless scalability -- from terabytes to petabytes. Users can start small and expand on demand to grow from a few nodes to a few hundred without disruption.

HyperStore also makes it easy for organizations to deploy fully S3-compatible storage on Cisco servers, industry-standard servers, and on integrated Cloudian HyperStore appliances. As a Preferred Solution Partner, Cloudian has achieved Cisco compatibility certification on at least one solution, and can provide its customers with 24-hour, 7-days-a-week customer support.

"Cisco values its partnership with Cloudian, as it enables our media customers to build solutions that truly fit their needs," said Roger Sherwood, director, Business Development, Service Provider Business, Cisco. "HyperStore delivers scale-out storage capabilities that blend performance, versatility and value in a way that really appeals to any business where content is king."

Cisco Solution Partner Certification

Cloudian software is built on a 100 percent native S3 architecture and delivers guaranteed interoperability with S3-enabled applications. This means trouble-free integration with hundreds of leading backup and data management solutions that incorporate S3 connectivity.

"Certification for the Cisco UCS S3260 storage server and integrated UCS Manager demonstrates yet another great way to enjoy the benefits of Cloudian HyperStore," said Jon Toor, CMO of Cloudian. "Whether on a Cisco platform, on a customer's existing hardware, or a Cloudian HyperStore appliance, customers gain seamless data management to store and access their data in the industry's most simply scalable storage environment. We're delighted to make HyperStore available through the vast Cisco partner ecosystem."

"The combination of Cloudian and Cisco gives us the ability to deliver reliable and scalable multi-tenant cloud services to numerous vertical markets including media and entertainment," said Scott Mayers, rediCloud vice president of cloud solutions.

rediCloud delivers enterprise-grade cloud services built on best-of-breed solutions including Cisco servers and Cloudian HyperStore software. The company's offerings include storage-as-a-service and backup-as-a-service, as well as other compute and disaster recovery services.

"With Cloudian HyperStore software running on Cisco UCS servers, we help customers with enterprise-class backup and restore functionality for a fraction of the cost of what customers would pay if they deployed their own backup infrastructure. The rapid adoption of cloud and IP technology in the media industry continues to accelerate rapidly, we are in an ideal position to meet the challenges associated with delivering any-screen digital experiences, including live OTT streaming video, augmented and virtual reality, 4K resolution and more," Mayers concluded.

About Cloudian

