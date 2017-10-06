Cloudian Selected to Speak at the 2017 Storage Visions Conference

Cloudian CMO to discuss the media and entertainment industry's demand for scalable and accessible next-generation active archive solutions

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 6, 2017) - Cloudian, Inc., the innovation leader in enterprise object storage systems, today announced that chief marketing officer Jon Toor will speak at the 2017 Storage Visions® Conference. During the presentation, Toor will discuss the media and entertainment industry's growing demand for scalable, large-capacity and high-resolution storage plus the challenges and solutions of achieving flexible and searchable archives.

What: During the presentation, "Has tape finally met its match? Three ways object storage delivers a faster, more scalable active archive," Toor will discuss the growing need for scalable storage as higher resolution media requires increased storage capacity, and the need for instantaneous media access in today's multi-format, time-pressured workflows.

The presentation is aimed at IT and operations professionals and CIOs in creative industries who are seeking innovative, easy to access and cost-efficient technologies to overcome today's storage limitations. In addition, Toor will discuss three facets of this evolving landscape: how active archive technology must contend with exponential media growth, a look at today's object storage solutions, and a use case verifying these points. Toor will share a real-world example of one of Cloudian's customers that has an archive spanning decades of programming, incorporating 800 episodes, millions of digital assets and multiple petabytes of data.

When:

Monday, October 16th, 2017

5:15pm PST

Where:

Embassy Suites Hotel

901 E Calaveras Blvd

Milpitas, CA 95035

Why: In the coming years, the media and entertainment industry will continue to aggregate vast amounts of unstructured data through the transformation of digital media content. Because the industry is moving at an unimaginably fast pace, companies cannot afford any delay in accessing content. What's more, data archives today are becoming a profit center as content undergoes constant reuse and redistribution. Consequently, the need for limitless capacity is critical. In light of the influx of high-resolution files, tapes, and complex visuals, storage solutions must increasingly deliver a broad range of capabilities in order to ensure that creative industry assets are securely stored and accessible.

About the 2017 Storage Visions Conference

The foremost gathering of innovators driving technology advancements within the entertainment and media industry, the 2017 Storage Visions Conference delivers all aspects of digital storage technology and its applications. The one-day event addresses the limitations hindering the industry, the latest developments in data storage architecture and methodology, today's market trends, attributes and tradeoffs of the latest storage devices, among other ideologies.