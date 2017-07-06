Cloudian Unveils New Partner Program to Capitalize on Explosive Growth in Unstructured Data

Lucrative program enables partners to profit from converged storage solutions

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 6, 2017) - Cloudian, the innovation leader in enterprise object storage systems, today announced the Cloudian HyperForce Partners channel program, which was designed to help partners build scale-out object-storage solutions to address their customers' unstructured data storage challenges.

The HyperForce Partners channel program reinforces Cloudian's commitment to the channel and enables resellers to capitalize on today's exploding need to store and protect unstructured data. Unstructured data is growing 50 percent year over year and now accounts for 80 percent of storage capacity shipped industry-wide.

The HyperStore Advantage

Cloudian HyperStore provides the industry's most compatible storage platform for unstructured data consolidation, supporting use cases that include data protection, network attached storage (NAS) offload, media archiving, bioinformatics, artificial intelligence (AI) and more. HyperStore's cost-effective entry point and modular scalability make it easy for enterprises to get started and then grow seamlessly with expanding demand.

"Cloudian's HyperForce Partners program makes it easier than ever to build revenues and profits in this high-growth segment," said Arne Quires, president of Emerging Data Group, a Cloudian reseller partner. "We have seen first-hand the business potential for unstructured data storage, and Cloudian provides us with the tools, training and support we need to accelerate business opportunities as our customers adopt converged storage solutions."

The Cloudian HyperForce Partners program includes:

Deal registration with enhanced margins to protect opportunities and increase profits

Enhanced partner portal for news, updates, lead passing and deal registration

Market development funds to support demand generation and business-development activities

Assistance from Cloudian's highly-trained inside sales team to help develop and qualify leads

Simplified training curriculum with online assets and completion incentives

Customized go-to-market plans, developed by Cloudian marketing advisors, that meet the individual needs of each organization

Cloudian also announced the appointment of Christine Blum as director of channel marketing. Prior to joining Cloudian, Christine spent four years at Pipeline Demand, where she built out channel and marketing campaigns for some of the hottest companies in Silicon Valley. Prior to Pipeline Demand, Christine implemented highly successful international channel and marketing strategies for LogLogic, Birst and SugarCRM.

"Cloudian HyperStore generates huge OPEX and CAPEX savings for our customers as they consolidate multiple storage silos to a simple, modular platform that starts small and grows to petabytes," said Blum. "The Cloudian HyperForce Partners program now gives partners the tools, training and business model they need to build new ongoing revenue streams while solving their customers' unstructured data challenges."

