Cloudistics Named to CNBC's First-ever Upstart 25 of Promising Start-ups

RESTON, VA--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - Cloudistics®, an on-premises cloud computing company, announced today that it has been named to CNBC's first-ever Upstart 25 list of promising start-ups. Cloudistics was ranked No. 5 for "keeping ahead in the clouds."

CNBC established the Upstart 25 to celebrate "the entrepreneurial spirit (that) is alive and well all over the country and around the world and taking place at a level well below the billion-dollar unicorn club." More than 500 start-ups were nominated, and the winners were selected based on a rigorous methodology by CNBC's Upstart 25 Advisory Council -- a group of 39 leading academics and analysts specializing in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Cloudistics was hailed for bringing "the power of the cloud to (medium and large companies') data centers in an easy-to-use on-premises hybrid cloud platform...providing all the simplicity, elasticity and consumption characteristics of the public cloud, with the predictability of performance, cost and data governance that an on-prem cloud offers."

Cloudistics is targeting a $100 million business opportunity focused on "the complete convergence of network, storage, virtualization and management in the enterprise data-center sector." Its flagship solution, Cloudistics Ignite, was cited as a solution that is "cost effective, reliable and able to grow and change with customers' needs."

CNBC's recognition follows Cloudistics Ignite being named a finalist in the 15th annual Storage Magazine/SearchStorage.com Product of the Year awards and one of "10 Coolest Hyper-Converged Products of 2016" by CRN.

Cloudistics Ignite, the first product to deliver on the promise of an on-premises cloud with hyper-scale, instantaneous provisioning, and pay-as-you-go economics, is a finalist in Storage Magazine's server-based storage products category.

Recently, Business Insider also recognized Cloudistics as one of "38 enterprise startups that will boom in 2017, according to VC investors."

"We're operating in one of the most competitive tech sectors, and the recognition we're getting is due to our different approach to the cloud that provides more control and better application performance at a lower price," said Najaf Husain, CEO and Founder of Cloudistics. "The cloud is increasingly a bet-your-business decision, as indicated by the impact on a cloud competitor during yesterday's public cloud failure that disrupted many businesses whose operations are conducted on the cloud."

About Cloudistics

Cloudistics, an on-premises cloud computing company, delivers a complete public cloud experience with composable on-premises infrastructures to medium and large enterprises. Its software-defined technology natively converges network, storage, compute, virtualization, and management into a single platform to drive unprecedented simplicity in the datacenter. Customers can start with a base infrastructure and scale to multi-site and multi-geo infrastructures with predictable economics and performance. With open and secure virtual networking, elastic storage, application orchestration and SaaS management, Cloudistics is the blueprint for application-optimized on-premises cloud infrastructures. Learn more at www.cloudistics.com or follow @cloudistics on Twitter.