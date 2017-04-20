Continued validation of CNBC's "Upstart 25" and from Business Insider, Storage Magazine & CRN

RESTON, VA--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - Cloudistics, an on-premises cloud computing company, announced that IDC has named Cloudistics an IDC Innovator in a new report, "IDC Innovators: Virtualizing Infrastructure with Software-Defined Compute, 2017 (doc #US42024817, March 2017)."

IDC cited Cloudistics for being "potentially the first true software-defined cloud infrastructure that integrates network, storage, compute, virtualization, and management under a single platform."

In the last month, Cloudistics announced the availability of the latest of its flagship solution, version 3.0, offering additional features, functionality and performance enhancements for simpler, faster deployment and management of applications.

On the business side, over the past quarter, Cloudistics experienced another record quarter of revenue growth and has made great strides in growing its customer and partner base, scaling customer deployments, and adding strategic headcount.

The combination of product enhancements and business strength have led to significant industry validation. Since January, Cloudistics was named to CNBC's First-ever "Upstart 25" of promising startups; Business Insider recognized the company as one of "38 enterprise startups that will boom in 2017, according to VC investors"; Storage Magazine named Ignite as a finalist in its 2016 for the server-based storage products category and CRN included Cloudistics in its "10 Coolest Hyper-Converged Products of 2016" list.

"When we founded Cloudistics it was our goal to bring the power of the cloud to the datacenter in an easy-to-use, on-prem cloud platform that automatically provides high performance resources for all types of applications including Splunk and Hadoop, and many other high performance workloads," said Najaf Husain, CEO and Founder of Cloudistics. "Our customers are able to deliver more services and faster, with our platform which saves them time and money overall."

To read the IDC Innovators report on Cloudistics, please go to: https://www.cloudistics.com/downloads/Cloudistics-IDC-Innovator-Award.pdf

About Cloudistics

Cloudistics, an on-premises cloud computing company, delivers a complete public cloud experience with composable on-premises infrastructures to medium and large enterprises. Its software-defined technology natively converges network, storage, compute, virtualization, and management into a single platform to drive unprecedented simplicity in the datacenter. Customers can start with a base infrastructure and scale to multi-site and multi-geo infrastructures with predictable economics and performance. With open and secure virtual networking, elastic storage, application orchestration and SaaS management, Cloudistics is the blueprint for application-optimized on-premises cloud infrastructures. Learn more at www.cloudistics.com or follow @cloudistics on Twitter.

About IDC Innovators

IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors -- under $100M in revenue at time of selection -- chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor's company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.