CloudJumper Announces Channel Buildup Through Business Unit Acquisition

More than 50 WaaS-Focused Managed Services Providers (MSPs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Join Company Ranks

GARNER, NC--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - CloudJumper, a Workspace as a Service (WaaS) platform innovator for agile business IT, today announced the acquisition of an IT services business unit. Though financials have not been released, the acquisition was an all-cash transaction from an undisclosed seller that includes more than 50 MSP and ISV partners that actively deploy WaaS and/or cloud application delivery solutions. The IT service providers associated with the purchase gain access to CloudJumper's recently enhanced partner support infrastructure and my.CloudJumper partner management portal.

This move further strengthens CloudJumper's dominant presence in the workspace as a service (WaaS) market, which has continued to grow as tens of thousands of businesses migrate to cloud-based IT infrastructure. With technological and service delivery capabilities that are more efficient, reliable, and affordable, the transaction is a win for the MSPs and ISVs involved. The acquisition extends the pace of CloudJumper's rapid company growth and the organization expects the addition of these new partners to be immediately beneficial to earnings. The large majority MSPs and ISVs joining the company will be technologically and operationally synchronized within months of the transition and the company anticipates significant value from the purchase, including a rise in WaaS industry marketshare.

"We are excited about this new group of professional IT service and software organizations joining the CloudJumper family of partners. We believe this move aligns with our stated goal of strategically expanding within the channel," said JD Helms, president, CloudJumper. "Our sales, marketing, operational, and support frameworks are complementary, allowing us to add value and create profitable growth in the years ahead."

The WaaS solutions in use by the 50-plus new partners seamlessly integrate with CloudJumper nWorkSpace, making the transition simple, fast, and efficient. CloudJumper executives expect the majority of these IT service providers to take advantage of nWorkSpace within the next 6 months. nWorkSpace provides partners with a central management point for the cloud-enablement of desktops, applications, and storage. With the CloudJumper platform, IT service providers are no longer burdened with managing the hardware, software, networking technologies, and complex application interactions required to enable WaaS. nWorkSpace removes these cost and management downsides, making WaaS delivery much more resilient, efficient, and profitable for the channel.

To learn more about the CloudJumper nWorkSpace or the CloudJumper partner program, please visit http://cloudjumper.com/services/nworkspace/.

