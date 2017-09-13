CloudJumper Appoints North American Channel Sales Manager

Josh Coke to Lead North American Channel Initiatives for CloudJumper After Successful Assignments with Autotask and Kaseya

GARNER, NC--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - CloudJumper, a Workspace as a Service (WaaS) platform innovator for agile business IT, today confirmed it has appointed Josh Coke as its North American channel sales manager. After successful positions with Autotask Corporation and Kaseya, Coke will leverage his channel management experience to expand CloudJumper marketshare in partnership with IT service providers throughout Canada and the United States.

Coke brings with him over 10 years of sales management experience, spent primarily in senior sales positions at Autotask and Kaseya. Coke was instrumental in expanding and managing Autotask's North American channel, including the development of strategic relationships with key U.S. and Canadian managed service providers (MSPs). While supporting MSPs with IT management solutions from Kaseya, Coke spent years cultivating relationships with Tier One accounts as he improved sales volumes for regions under his management.

Referencing his new position with CloudJumper, Coke said, "I am excited to join a company that has been highly praised by the industry and has so many opportunities before it. CloudJumper's Workspace as a Service platform stands alone in its ability to significantly improve margins for MSPs, which is going to be increasingly important in a market that is growing at a double-digit pace. I plan to work closely with our partners to make sure they get all the support required to be successful in serving the needs of customers."

"We're very pleased to add Joshua to our team as his experience and enthusiasm will play a huge role in our mutual success," said Max Pruger, chief sales officer, CloudJumper. "His history of cultivating partnerships and growing sales through the channel is not lost on us and will be invaluable as he understands the space in which we operate. He has a respected track record of developing and supporting the success of strategic MSPs and I know our North American partner ecosystem will benefit from his guidance."

