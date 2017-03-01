CloudJumper Chief Sales Officer Max Pruger Recognized as 2017 CRN Channel Chief

CloudJumper Experiences Fast Growth in New Partnerships as Company Expands Opportunities for MSPs and IT Service Providers

GARNER, NC--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - CloudJumper, a Workspace as a Service (WaaS) platform innovator for agile business IT, today announced that chief sales officer, Max Pruger, has been named in the 2017 CRN Channel Chief Awards. The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations through their respective channel networks.

Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community, and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each 2017 Channel Chief has demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the IT channel by consistently promoting, defending, and executing outstanding channel partner programs.

"The executives on our 2017 Channel Chiefs list have distinguished themselves by building strong partner programs, developing and executing effective business strategy and helping to advance the channel as a whole," said Robert Faletra, CEO, The Channel Company. "These individuals represent an extraordinary group, leading by example and serving as both invaluable advocates and innovators of the IT channel. We applaud their achievements and look forward to their successes in the coming year."

Mr. Pruger was selected for the expansion of CloudJumper's channel ecosystem, which now includes more than one thousand MSPs, telcos, agents, ISVs, and other IT service providers. Before joining CloudJumper, he served as the director of strategic accounts for Kaseya where he was recognized four years in a row for sales excellence, winning the Chairman's Cup for outstanding sales success. With double-digit seat count growth and channel partners now adopting the CloudJumper nWorkSpace WaaS platform in large numbers, his efforts have been instrumental in moving the organization forward.

"Our partners have identified nWorkSpace as a superior WaaS platform because it offers a complete workspace experience without the cost or complexity of alternative solutions," said Max Pruger, chief sales officer, CloudJumper. "We complement this technology with comprehensive support and a well-structured channel program to augment partner efforts in bringing this technology to market. We appreciate CRN's recognition of our efforts and share this award with our entire team."

About CloudJumper

Founded in 2016, CloudJumper is a workspace as a service (WaaS) platform innovator for the agile business. It launches itself from the platform its sister company, nGenx built over more than 16 years as a cloud pioneer, taking its new Workspace as a Service solution to a greater height with its concurrent user model. Many of the key personnel from nGenx have also made the transition to CloudJumper. CloudJumper built its concurrent WaaS model working with strategic partners such as Microsoft, Intuit, Google, and others. Head and shoulders above the competition, the CloudJumper concurrent WaaS model provides the industry's most robust cloud desktop and provides a unique cost-savings option that focuses on both named and simultaneous users. CloudJumper markets its solutions through both white label and agency programs supported by the CloudJumper control panel, a single pane-of-glass provisioning system that provides partners with complete control over their IT environments. For more information, visit About CloudJumper.