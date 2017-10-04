CloudJumper Ensures Malware-Free Data Recovery Volumes for Workspace as a Service Customers with Acronis Backup Cloud

Company Review of Data Recoveries over the Past 365 Days Confirms High Reliability with Zero Loss Due to Ransomware or Other Malware Threats

GARNER, NC--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - CloudJumper, a Workspace as a Service (WaaS) platform innovator for agile business IT, today completed a one-year study of its data protection infrastructure and initiatives to reveal superior data recovery performance. The organization's advanced backup and disaster recovery infrastructure is made possible in part through the integration of Acronis Backup Cloud with the nWorkSpace WaaS platform. Marking a one-year anniversary since implementing the data protection software in its high transaction nWorkSpace environment, CloudJumper is reporting exceptional data recovery results across a client base covering tens of thousands of customers.

Acronis Backup Cloud is currently deployed across the CloudJumper WaaS environment as part of the platform's service package. Based on unique hybrid cloud architecture, Acronis Backup Cloud provides easy protection for all data in all environments, leaving the user in full control of what to protect and where to keep the protected data. It supports more than 20 platforms and allows data migration from one environment to another.

Unlike, desktop as a service deployments which merely provide an empty desktop container, a CloudJumper workspace provides a complete office on-demand, in the cloud. Customers select from a library of applications which are delivered to the client so that the same "workspace" follows the assigned account regardless of computing device. In addition to broad application availability within the platform, client data is also accessed and managed within the environment. This data is backed up and replicated to remote locations for immediate recovery when required.

With the recent anti-malware advances by Acronis, which extend the functionality of Acronis Backup Cloud, the software will further support defensive initiatives against malicious threats, including ransomware. Such attacks, that include the recent Wannacry and NotPetya ransomware, have affected millions of computers by stopping access to data until a financial payment was submitted. In many cases these malware variants found their way into backup sets, corrupting the ability to properly recover the criminally encrypted information. The enhanced nWorkSpace backup infrastructure prevents these actions from taking place.

In the most recent development by Acronis, the backup provider has countered the potential malefactions of ransomware with Acronis Active Protection, an artificial intelligence-based technology that detects and stops ransomware, and automatically reverses its effects.

"We have been impressed with the comprehensive functionality of Acronis Backup Cloud within the nWorkSpace environment," said Max Pruger, chief sales officer, CloudJumper. "As a backup and recovery solution that has been time-tested across the large pool of clients in our unified workspace infrastructure, we can attest to the software's ability to reliably recover data when required. The anti-malware functionality will further support the success of our partners and customers."

