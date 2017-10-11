CloudJumper Launches Competitive Replacement Program Encouraging Migration to the nWorkSpace WaaS Platform

Under the CloudJumper Competitive Replacement Program, IT Service Providers Receive First 3 Months Free with New Service Agreement

GARNER, NC--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - CloudJumper, a Workspace as a Service (WaaS) platform innovator for agile business IT, today announced the CloudJumper Competitive Replacement Program. The new program brings the company's popular WaaS platform to partners using competitive platforms such as Amazon Workspaces by offering an easy migration path, a substantially greater feature set, and lower pricing. Under the terms of the program, new and existing partners gain access to the CloudJumper WaaS platform at no charge for the first three months when signing up for a 12-month service agreement. The program is designed for IT service providers with client accounts on alternative desktop as a service (DaaS) or WaaS solutions, but who require a more affordable, customized, functional and reliable solution.

With CloudJumper's cloud-based workspace solution, customers gain access to business-class WaaS that is scalable to any size environment, exceptionally easy to use, and designed as a complete IT workspace. Unlike more limited platforms, CloudJumper nWorkSpace offers access to more than 2,200 applications and business data within the user's cloud desktop interface. Partners also have the ability to select their preferred cloud infrastructure vendor and can customize the service to meet the widest range of business requirements. The CloudJumper solution is currently priced 40-60 percent lower than competitive offerings and the new program provides a significant limited time incentive.

"CloudJumper's new program provides the channel with affordable entry into one of the market's leading WaaS platforms," explains Max Pruger, chief sales officer for CloudJumper. "With nWorkSpace, IT service providers are able to offer a complete office in the cloud containing all of an organization's mission-critical applications required to conduct business--but without the service limitations and costs of comparable solutions." Pruger added that advantages like these in both technology and pricing are why CloudJumper continues to be the industry's most compelling choice.

Migration to CloudJumper is fast and simple using the my.CloudJumper partner portal featuring the new Customer Management Module and JumpStart onboarding solution. With CloudJumper's command and control center for all-in-one WaaS onboarding and management, partners are able to deliver a seamless experience to their clients with the ability to orchestrate on-premise discovery, manage all aspects of client accounts, develop price quotes, and complete provisioning of client workspaces in the cloud. The my.CloudJumper portal featuring JumpStart and the Customer Management Module eliminates time consuming manual procedures through automation, saving precious staff time and financial resources.

The benefits that come with nWorkSpace include a nearly unlimited range of business applications (off-the-shelf and custom) that can be used on mobile devices or traditional PCs for reliable access in the office and on the road. From the IT service provider's perspective, CloudJumper offers the most holistic solution for partners.

"The new CloudJumper program is compelling and provides the incentives to consolidate all client accounts on alternative platforms over to nWorkSpace," said Chuck Whiteley, business manager, TouchPoint Networks. "Additionally, the company's cloud-based partner management portal offers the first comprehensive partner management interface to make the entire operation as seamless as possible for clients."

Pricing and Availability

CloudJumper nWorkSpace is available immediately through the company's partner network. Application to the program requires a one-year contract and 10 seat minimum account size.

Tweet This: @CloudJumperWaaS Launches Competitive Replacement Program Encouraging Migration to nWorkSpace WaaS Platform - http://bit.ly/1Ufno9F

Resources:

Contact CloudJumper today to schedule a product demonstration at: http://cloudjumper.com/contact/

Follow CloudJumper on Twitter at: http://www.twitter.com/CloudJumperWaaS

Visit CloudJumper at: http://www.cloudjumper.com

About CloudJumper

CloudJumper is a workspace as a service (WaaS) platform innovator for the agile business. The company is run by a group of industry pioneers who helped cultivate the cloud computing industry from the earliest days of the millennium. Over its history, the team built its nWorkSpace WaaS solution working with strategic partners such as Microsoft, Intuit, Google, and others. CloudJumper continues to innovate for today's cloud market. The company recently introduced the most robust, ground-to-cloud partner portal, allowing for complete end customer management, and the industry's fastest customer migrations with JumpStart. CloudJumper markets its solutions exclusively through the channel, offering both white label and agency programs. For more information, visit About CloudJumper.