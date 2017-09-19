CloudJumper Launches Customer Management Module Within the my.CloudJumper Partner Portal for Fast, Profitable WaaS Delivery

my.CloudJumper Now Includes All-in-One Customer Management Module and the JumpStart Onboarding Solution -- The Industry's Fastest Ground-to-Cloud WaaS Migrations App for Cutting Setup Time from Weeks to Hours

GARNER, NC--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - CloudJumper, a Workspace as a Service (WaaS) platform innovator for agile business IT, today announced significant enhancements to the company's my.CloudJumper partner portal with the integration of its all-new Customer Management Module. After onboarding and configuring customer accounts at an unprecedented rate over the last year, this update empowers its MSP partners with the ability to manage their entire WaaS business from a single interface. The new capability is a milestone for the company as it achieves the goal of building my.CloudJumper as the industry's first ground-to-cloud portal to help IT service providers deliver the most feature-rich WaaS environments for end customers in a cost-effective and timely manner.

"Workspace as a Service or WaaS is enabling companies to measurably increase productivity, responsiveness and control, reflecting well against the top goals many SMBs and enterprises have for improving business agility," said Chuck Whiteley, Business Manager, TouchPoint Networks. "CloudJumper's channel partner portal, my.CloudJumper, makes it simple and easy for us to manage operations by dramatically reducing client migration time and costs associated with lengthy deployments, thereby reducing time to revenue. There is no other comparable WaaS management solution like this on the market."

The Customer Management Module featuring JumpStart now provides MSPs with the following:

Complete end-customer account management with the ability to add, update or disable employee accounts;

Management and control of CloudJumper's 2,200+ cloud applications;

Administrative controls of end-customer server infrastructure;

Folder access control over groups and the ability to manage the entire folder framework for end customers;

Complete integration with the rest of the my.CloudJumper portal that also allows MSPs to create quotes, monitor service tickets, and review, assess and pay invoices.

The JumpStart Module: A fully automated customer migration application for seamless customer onboarding -- including the seeding of data and network mirroring -- that completes the process in hours and not weeks.

The my.CloudJumper partner portal featuring the new Customer Management Module and JumpStart onboarding solution delivers a seamless ground-to-cloud onboarding and on-going management experience for CloudJumper partners offering the nWorkSpace WaaS solution. When new end customers are onboarded using JumpStart, the solution provides the orchestration of network discovery, mirroring and seeding of the customer's data from its network into the CloudJumper data center. Until the availability of JumpStart, MSPs bringing companies into the cloud conducted new customer onboarding using a limited toolset, requiring weeks of management. With JumpStart, the ground-to-cloud solution eliminates manual onboarding procedures through automation, saving precious staff time and financial resources. This industry-changing app works in lockstep with the rest of the my.CloudJumper tool set.

my.CloudJumper is CloudJumper's partner gateway to nWorkSpace, the company's Workspace as a Service platform. nWorkSpace is a highly scalable WaaS platform that allows partners to expand or contract services based on current employee count and/or end-customer business requirements. With the combination of nWorkSpace and my.CloudJumper, the company empowers the channel to better utilize resources and significantly improve efficiencies, allowing the partner to re-route recovered technology assets to other revenue producing projects.

"my.CloudJumper now provides state-of-the-art customer management features for our MSP partners with on-demand access to everything the partner needs to succeed," said Max Pruger, chief sales officer, CloudJumper. "With greater adoption of cloud-based workspaces and the channel realizing the enormous revenue opportunities available, CloudJumper is positioned to lead the way with the most functional onboarding and management solution on the market. We invite IT service providers considering the addition of WaaS to their portfolios to review our platform and its advanced features."

Accessing my.CloudJumper

my.CloudJumper is available free of charge to existing nWorkSpace partners with all new capabilities active as of this announcement. To log into my.CloudJumper, please visit http://my.cloudjumper.com.

About CloudJumper

CloudJumper is a workspace as a service (WaaS) platform innovator for the agile business. The company is run by a group of industry pioneers who helped cultivate the cloud computing industry from the earliest days of the millennium. Over its history, the team built its nWorkSpace WaaS solution working with strategic partners such as Microsoft, Intuit, Google, and others. CloudJumper continues to innovate for today's cloud market. The company recently introduced the most robust, ground-to-cloud partner portal, allowing for complete end customer management, and the industry's fastest customer migrations with JumpStart. CloudJumper markets its solutions exclusively through the channel, offering both white label and agency programs. For more information, visit About CloudJumper.