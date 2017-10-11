CloudJumper Supports Businesses Impacted by Recent Natural Disasters with Fast Migration to Cloud-Based Workspaces

Company Introduces Program to Help Organizations Overcome IT Downtime with Free Migration and Unlimited 3-Month Trial of Business Workspaces in the Cloud

GARNER, NC--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - CloudJumper, a Workspace as a Service (WaaS) platform innovator for agile business IT, today announced the CloudJumper Emergency Services Initiative, which is designed to help businesses impacted by the recent string of hurricanes to get back to work with the company's cloud-based Workspace as a Service. The new program offers three months of unlimited free service to eliminate some of the costs of rebuilding IT infrastructure. By moving business IT operations from damaged facilities to the cloud the service quickly re-establishes commerce with a much more agile and efficient IT solution.

Bringing some of the heaviest rains and flooding in years, the recent volley of hurricanes coming ashore in the United States and across U.S. territories has either destroyed or heavily damaged thousands of businesses. Hurricane Harvey now ranks as one of the most destructive storms in Texas history with a countless number of businesses closed or in limited operation because of the storm. This was followed by Hurricane Irma which wreaked havoc in Florida soon thereafter, greatly reducing affected business access to IT on-premises. Most recently, Hurricane Maria struck the Caribbean, making landfall in Puerto Rico and causing incredible destruction to the U.S. territory and Hurricane Nate rolled into Louisiana and Alabama this past weekend as a category 2 storm. As the embattled U.S. states and territories struggle to get back on their feet, CloudJumper is rising to the occasion in support.

CloudJumper is beginning its disaster relief campaign with financial donations in all affected regions. The organization is also making its cloud-based business technology available for free on a limited time basis to get businesses back up and running quickly and efficiently. Additionally, the company's partner ecosystem is committed to this emergency response initiative by helping customers to migrate from their damaged onsite IT environment to a cloud-based IT workspace, where customers can get up and running within days. The approach leverages CloudJumper's nWorkSpace and allows companies to transition their business applications, including CRM, accounting, database, email and thousands of other applications, to the cloud.

"We have seen the damage done by the recent rash of storms and the impact they have had on the populations of the affected areas. As the situation slowly returns to normal, we're doing our part to help," said JD Helms, president, CloudJumper. "As businesses rebuild, reorganize and prepare to reconstitute their IT infrastructure, we're offering a helping hand to support those in need by simplifying IT recovery. We invite all affected companies to get back to business quickly and safely by transitioning their IT environment to the cloud."

Tweet This: @CloudJumperWaaS Supports Companies Impacted by National Disasters with Free Workspace as a Service for 3 Months - http://bit.ly/1Ufno9F

Resources:

Contact CloudJumper today to schedule a product demonstration at: http://cloudjumper.com/contact/

Follow CloudJumper on Twitter at: http://www.twitter.com/CloudJumperWaaS

Visit CloudJumper at: http://www.cloudjumper.com

About CloudJumper

CloudJumper is a workspace as a service (WaaS) platform innovator for the agile business. The company is run by a group of industry pioneers who helped cultivate the cloud computing industry from the earliest days of the millennium. Over its history, the team built its nWorkSpace WaaS solution working with strategic partners such as Microsoft, Intuit, Google, and others. CloudJumper continues to innovate for today's cloud market. The company recently introduced the most robust, ground-to-cloud partner portal, allowing for complete end customer management, and the industry's fastest customer migrations with JumpStart. CloudJumper markets its solutions exclusively through the channel, offering both white label and agency programs. For more information, visit About CloudJumper.