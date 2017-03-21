Cloudnine Realtime, an AbacusNext Product, Named Best Outsourced Technology Service in CPA Practice Advisor 2017 Awards

Top rankings in The CPA Practice Advisor 2017 Readers' Choice Award positions AbacusNext as leading provider of fully managed technology solutions for finance professionals

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Cloudnine Realtime (Cloudnine), a division of AbacusNext, has won two prestigious rankings in The CPA Practice Advisor 2017 Readers' Choice Awards. The company, which was acquired by AbacusNext in early February, won first place in the Outsourced Technology Services category with 27.5% of the votes, and third place in ASP/Hosted Solutions Providers with 12% of the votes, respectively. No other Cloud provider has won a Readers' Choice Award six years running, which puts Cloudnine Realtime in rareified territory within the industry.

The Outsourced Technology Services category recognizes specialized technology services that help accountants better serve their clients and better run their practices, while the ASP/Hosted Solutions Providers category recognizes programs for businesses that want the full version of traditionally installed programs available online, thus having the benefits of not having to maintain and update it.

"This award demonstrates why we invested in Cloudnine Realtime -- they strive for excellence in innovation," says Alessandra Lezama, AbacusNext's CEO. "As part of the AbacusNext portfolio, we are delivering secure solutions that provide CPA's security, simplicity, and savings in today's rapidly expanding digital world."

The CPA Practice Advisor Readers' Choice Awards, now in its 14th year, allows readers to help share the spotlight on the programs they respect and trust. The award offers professionals the chance to share with their peers what they consider the systems that help CPAs and financial professionals to be more productive, responsive to client needs, and profitable. More than 6,000 readers placed their votes this year.

To learn more about CPA Practice Advisor Readers' Choice Awards, please visit http://www.cpapracticeadvisor.com/article/12298738/2017-readers-choice-awards

To learn more about AbacusNext, please visit www.abacusnext.com

To learn more about the acquisition, please visit https://www.abacusnext.com/press-releases/abacus-enters-accounting-vertical-cloudnine-realtime-results-crm

About Cloudnine Realtime

Cloudnine Realtime is an accredited, managed service provider delivering custom cloud solutions for anytime, anywhere access. An Inc. 5000 company for three years running, Cloudnine has been voted "Best Hosting Company" by the CPA Practice Advisor Readers' Choice Award 5 years in a row. Since 2010, Cloudnine has been recognized as an industry leader because it builds its services and processes around the client experience, always seeking top satisfaction. For more information, please visit www.cloudninerealtime.com

About AbacusNext

AbacusNext® helps businesses with stringent security and compliance needs grow by providing Compliance-Ready™ turnkey technology solutions, allowing our clients to leverage the power of cloud computing without the added challenges and expenses of managing complex IT infrastructures on their own. As an end-to-end solutions provider, our products and services portfolio includes virtual desktop (DaaS), private cloud, case management software (CMS), email hosting services, security endpoint protection, business continuity (BCP), and on-premise solutions. Since 1983, we have delivered on-demand services to over 500,000 businesses worldwide, and are recognized by Forbes as one of America's fastest growing companies. For more information, please visit www.abacusnext.com.

About Providence Equity

Providence is a premier global asset management firm with $45 billion in assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses. Providence pioneered a sector-focused approach to private equity investing with the vision that a dedicated team of industry experts could build exceptional companies of enduring value. Since the firm's inception in 1989, Providence has invested in more than 150 companies and is the leading equity investment firm focused on the media, communications, education and information industries. Providence is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, and also has offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Delhi.