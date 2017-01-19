CloudPassage Announces Slack Integration for Halo

Don-Bot allows users to streamline workflow and monitor Halo events in real time from Slack

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - CloudPassage today announced the release of a Slack integration toolkit for Halo, the company's award-winning automated security platform. The open source community-supported tool, called Don-Bot, lets people use Slack to communicate with Halo using natural language queries and get replies as if Halo were another Slack user. Thousands of teams large and small including many DevOps and IT security personnel have made Slack their communication medium of choice. Implementing Don-Bot helps them streamline workflows and work more efficiently.

"Slack's speed and convenience help DevOps teams communicate; now Don-Bot will help them work more efficiently," said Sami Laine, principal technologist, CloudPassage. "The Slack integration provides users easy access to the most essential functions of Halo."

Don-Bot establishes a connection to Slack and listens for messages where its name is mentioned. It then reaches out to the CloudPassage Halo API to gather information and drops a report back into the channel where it was requested. The bot can also poll the Halo API events endpoint and post all critical events into the configured channel.

The CloudPassage Halo API integrates with many of the most popular agile IT/DevOps technologies including Chef, Okta, Puppet, Splunk, and Sumologic among others, to integrate security data seamlessly into enterprise IT infrastructures.

For more information on the Slack integration, our blog or download via GitHub.

