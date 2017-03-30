CloudPassage, Crowd Research Partners Report Reveals Need for Cloud Security Tools, Talent

78% of cybersecurity professionals believe traditional security tools are not capable of meeting cloud adoption challenges

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - CloudPassage, Crowd Research Partners and other cloud security vendors have released the 2017 Cloud Security Report, revealing the concerns of cyber security practitioners around cloud adoption and related security roadblocks. The report is based on the results of an online survey of over 350,000 cyber security professionals conducted by the Information Security Community on LinkedIn.

"This is feedback straight from the trenches -- illuminating the most pressing concerns of cloud adoption, management, and security," said David Appelbaum, chief marketing officer of CloudPassage. "Understanding where security practitioners see gaps in their legacy processes, practices, and tools helps us help them as they begin migrating more of their critical infrastructure to the cloud."

Key findings from the report include:

Concerns over cloud security present the biggest barrier to adoption. Survey respondents cited protection against data loss as the biggest priority (57 percent), while 49 percent of respondents were concerned with threats to data privacy. Another 47 percent were worried about breaches of confidentiality.

Evolving security needs require an evolving talent pool. 53 percent of organizations surveyed want to train and certify their current IT staff to meet the need for qualified security professionals. Alternatively, 30 percent are partnering with a managed service provider (MSP), 27 percent are leveraging software solutions, and 26 percent are hiring dedicated staff.

78 percent of organizations surveyed have realized that traditional security tools are not capable of meeting the unique challenges cloud adoption presents.

About CloudPassage

