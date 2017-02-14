CloudPassage Halo Wins Product and Customer Awards for Innovations in Cybersecurity

Security-as-a-service platform selected as Most Innovative Cloud Security Solution, among other honors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - CloudPassage, the leader in agile security as a service, and its on-demand security platform Halo were recently acclaimed by four leading industry voices as innovators in cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity Defense Magazine selected CloudPassage and Halo as The Most Innovative Cloud Security Solution. The list of winners will be published in the 2017 print edition of Cyber Defense Magazine, which is exclusively distributed at the USA RSA Conference.

The company's Halo implementation project with Xero, cloud-based accounting software providers, has been chosen as Cybersecurity Project of the Year by the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The awards honor individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security.

SC Magazine recognized Halo for its compliance capabilities and overall performance with a five-star review.

Info Security Products Guide named Halo a 2017 Global Excellence Award winner for Cloud Security Product. The awards recognize and honor excellence in all areas of information security.

"Industry acknowledgements and customer endorsements of Halo's unique automated security capabilities validate our vision of how security must be implemented in the rapidly transforming on-demand enterprise -- built in, never bolted on," said Robert Thomas, CEO, CloudPassage. "We're especially pleased to see our customer Xero recognized, as their DevOps team is constantly pushing the envelope on innovation, while maintaining security."

"Congratulations to Xero and CloudPassage for winning the Cybersecurity Project of the Year category in the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, founder of the 350,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn which organizes the award. "With over 450 entries, the 2017 awards are highly competitive. All winners and finalists reflect the very best in leadership, excellence and innovation in today's cybersecurity industry."

In the past 60 days, CloudPassage has announced several updates to Halo, including a Slack integration, Python SDK and product enhancements that simplify customers' compliance efforts, deepen integration to AWS with EC2 metadata and increase accuracy of known software vulnerabilities detection for the Windows Server platform.

