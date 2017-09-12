CloudPassage Partners with Sumo Logic to Deliver Closed-Loop Security Analytics

Halo integration delivers high-velocity incident response solution for modern IT environments; joint solution to be showcased at Sumo Logic's Illuminate User Conference

BURLINGAME, CA--(Marketwired - September 12, 2017) - ILLUMINATE 2017 - CloudPassage, the leading cloud security automation provider, today announced a partnership with Sumo Logic, the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics platform. Through this integration, IT Ops, DevOps, and security teams can share a comprehensive, real-time view of their security and compliance postures while rapidly detecting and containing attacks by correlating CloudPassage data with other data streams in Sumo Logic, including threat intelligence data.

The partnership will provide an advanced security monitoring and closed-loop incident response solution for modern compute environments. CloudPassage® Halo® has been specifically designed to secure workloads in highly automated environments such as DevOps, CI/CD, containers, and public or private clouds. Sumo Logic can ingest security and compliance scans from CloudPassage and correlate the results with other sources such as threat intelligence, infrastructure and application data. The result is more complete situational awareness into security and compliance posture while removing blind spots.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sumo Logic and provide users with better real-time visibility into their security and compliance postures than ever before," said Tim Colby, Vice President of Channel Sales, CloudPassage. "This integration will create an unparalleled ability to secure automated cloud workloads at any speed or scale."

The emergence of public cloud and containers as enterprise-class platforms and the associated changes in infrastructure management, cybersecurity, and application development have stressed IT organizations as they try to keep pace. Both Sumo Logic and CloudPassage are purpose-built for the modern IT world where on-demand elasticity, scalability, resiliency, and speed are table stakes -- and where traditional security, compliance and monitoring simply tools cannot function.

"We are very excited to partner with CloudPassage to offer our joint customers the peace of mind that only comes as a result of an immediate, comprehensive picture of their end-to-end security and threat posture," said Randy Streu, Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Business Development, Sumo Logic. "By combining the power of CloudPassage with real-time insights provided by Sumo Logic, users will have the continuous intelligence needed to better respond to threats targeting their data and modern applications across on premises and cloud infrastructures and workloads."

Sumo Logic will demo the CloudPassage integration at the upcoming Illuminate user conference on September 12 and 13. Amit Gupta, CloudPassage's Vice President of Product Management, will also deliver a presentation on next generation security and modern workloads in the cloud.

For more information, please visit https://www.sumologic.com/resource/solutions-brief/cloudpassage-halo-integration/ or download the solution brief here: http://haloinfo.tech/2wbZUJQ.

About CloudPassage

Founded in 2011, CloudPassage® was the first company to obtain a U.S. patent for universal cloud infrastructure security and has been a leading innovator in cloud security automation and compliance monitoring for high-performance application development and deployment environments. CloudPassage Halo® is an award-winning workload security automation platform that provides universal visibility and continuous protection for servers in any combination of data centers, private/public clouds and containers. The Halo platform is delivered as a service, so it deploys in minutes and scales effortlessly. Fully integrated with popular infrastructure automation and orchestration tools such as Puppet and Chef, as well as leading CI/CD tools such as Jenkins, Halo secures the enterprise where it's most vulnerable -- application development and workload deployment. Today, CloudPassage Halo secures the critical infrastructure of many of the leading global finance, insurance, media, ecommerce, high-tech service providers, transportation and hospitality companies. For more information, visit https://www.cloudpassage.com.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic is the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics platform that delivers continuous intelligence across the entire application lifecycle and stack. More than 1,500 customers around the globe rely on Sumo Logic for the analytics and insights to build, run and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. With Sumo Logic, customers gain a service-model advantage to accelerate their shift to continuous innovation, increasing competitive advantage, business value and growth. For more information, visit https://www.sumologic.com/.