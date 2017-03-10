CloudPhysics Releases Cost Calculator for Google Cloud Platform

Addition of Google Cloud Platform Expands Suite of Cloud Cost Calculators

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 10, 2017) - CloudPhysics, provider of data-driven insights for smarter IT, today announced that it has expanded its suite of Cloud Cost Calculators to include the Google Cloud Platform (GCP). CloudPhysics Cost Calculators use customized analytics to deliver sophisticated, accurate insights that help customers plan and design their hybrid cloud architecture and migration strategies.

Like others in its suite of Cost Calculators, the CloudPhysics Cost Calculator for GCP allows customers to intelligently rightsize by mapping each VM's actual consumption of compute and storage resources to its ideal GCP instance. This exercise assures customers that each cloud instance best fits the actual usage requirements for each workload, with no waste. Because many VMs are overprovisioned with resources, rightsizing helps a customer provision cost-effectively and save on costs per workload, whether on-premises or in the cloud.

"Selecting a public cloud is hard. Each cloud offering has its advantages and disadvantages, depending on an organization's specific needs. Plus, even when a public cloud has been selected, configuring it most cost-effectively can be even more complex," said Chris Schin, Chief Product Officer at CloudPhysics. "CloudPhysics' sophisticated data lake and analytics platform can instantly discover the right path for any organization working through this complexity."

Along with support for AWS, Azure, vCloud Air, and now GCP, the CloudPhysics suite of Cost Calculators also includes a Cost Calculator for On-Premises IT, allowing organizations to benchmark their current infrastructure costs against any of the support options for public cloud.

The Cost Calculator for GCP is included with the CloudPhysics Premium Edition, available on an annual subscription basis, or in connection with fully funded cloud costing assessments provided through our partner community. Enterprise Channel partners like CDW, Presidio, ePlus, and Groupware -- along with Distributors Avnet (now Tech Data) -- leverage CloudPhysics to provide a data-driven cost analysis that enables immediate discovery of the optimal cloud strategy for their customers. Users can also get started with CloudPhysics Free Edition, which includes select Premium features, downloadable here: https://www.cloudphysics.com/get-cloudphysics.

CloudPhysics provides data-driven insights for smarter IT, delivering unprecedented data center analytics to a broad range of users. CloudPhysics' agile, scalable SaaS solution continuously analyzes customer environments and leverages collective intelligence to yield actionable results that optimize performance, lower costs, reduce risk, and enable smarter business decisions. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, CloudPhysics serves thousands of end users worldwide across major industries and supports a robust partner network. For more information, visit https://www.cloudphysics.com.