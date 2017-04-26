CloudSeeds Selects Juniper Networks' Solutions for Self-Serve, Agile Business Services

Juniper's SDN, Networking and Security Portfolio Provide IaaS Foundation in Combination with Powerful Juniper AppFormix Analytics Solution

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Juniper Networks ( NYSE : JNPR), an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, today announced that CloudSeeds™, a provider of flexible hosted and on-premises clouds, is building a new infrastructure for its portfolio of turnkey Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) data center solutions, based on Juniper's Contrail® Networking software-defined networking (SDN) solution. CloudSeeds' overriding aim is to create reusable, automated physical and virtual cloud infrastructures, enabling its customers to focus on their core business and to derive significant IT cost savings.

Juniper's technology will help enable a wide range of innovative, user-driven, flexible business services for CloudSeeds' service provider and enterprise customers across the spectrum of vertical industries. CloudSeeds will create fully hosted and managed cloud services that ensure data is kept within national boundaries, allowing it to fully comply with German law.

This service offering will include a fully-automated test lab environment, incorporating advanced analysis and trouble-shooting capabilities utilizing machine learning, advanced telemetry and big data analytics systems powered by Juniper AppFormix. This technology enables CloudSeeds to provide automated, predefined service level agreements (SLAs) for its customers, monitoring the operation and performance of applications across its software-defined infrastructure in real-time.

Alternatively, CloudSeeds will use Juniper technology to provide virtualized cloud services infrastructure on the customer's premises, which can be managed in-house by the customer, by CloudSeeds or as a hybrid model. These services will be secured using Juniper Networks® vSRX Virtual Firewall and can be easily integrated with third-party solutions, such as load balancing capabilities.

News Highlights:

All services offered by CloudSeeds are designed to be customer-portal driven, enabling users to select, amend and provision services with a mouse-click.

CloudSeeds expects service provider customers to use the hosted cloud infrastructure to create white label service offerings of their own, leveraging the low-investment capabilities of virtualized infrastructure when it is in start-up mode, then transition to on-premises infrastructure once service business models are proven and risk-free.

Juniper's Contrail Networking is a simple, open and agile SDN solution that automates and orchestrates the creation of highly-scalable virtual networks. These virtual networks enable cloud providers, such as CloudSeeds, to harness the power of the cloud for new services, increased business agility and revenue growth.

Other Juniper products being deployed in CloudSeeds' new cloud service infrastructure include the MX80 3D Universal Edge Router, the SRX300 Services Gateway, the QFX5100 line of Switches and the EX4300 Ethernet Switch.

The overall infrastructure is underpinned by Junos® OS, Juniper's single operating system, which powers both physical and virtual platforms, simplifying network operations.

CloudSeeds is planning a second phase of development for its state-of-the-art cloud services platform, which will incorporate Juniper's SD-WAN (software-defined wide area network) solution.

Supporting Quotes:

"We evaluated various vendors before we decided on the Juniper Contrail-led solution, and we believe Juniper currently has one of the strongest SDN value propositions on the market. A key factor in our decision, besides the superior technical capabilities, was Juniper providing Contrail as Open Source -- we are convinced that this will drive large-scale market adoption for Juniper's SDN solutions in the future. Juniper's innovative solutions will help us grow into new market segments with a significant cost advantage and provide our customers with solutions that will help to reduce their time-to-market and enable them to significantly capitalize on investments for new products and services."

- Kevin Fibich, chief executive officer at CloudSeeds

"With CloudSeeds starting to produce real virtualized network services for its customers in Germany, this will further help to drive quick market adoption for our SDN solutions and support innovation in the service provider and enterprise markets. We believe that companies using our SDN solutions can gain a first-mover advantage and quickly win market share from incumbent providers due to cost advantages and accelerated time-to-market. We look forward to expanding our business relationship with CloudSeeds into the future."

- Manfred Opificius, vice president Germany, Austria & Switzerland at Juniper Networks

