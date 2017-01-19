CloudSmartz Announces New Managed Services Offering Via Direct Access to NYI's Hybrid Solutions Marketplace

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 19, 2017) - NYI, an end-to-end managed IT services provider that enables its customers to overcome critical business challenges by utilizing hybrid-IT solutions, announces its partnership with CloudSmartz, a global provider of customized and integrated software, hardware and network solutions. Through this partnership, CloudSmartz now offers its customers direct access to NYI's hybrid solutions marketplace, enabling streamlined application management, private and public cloud hosting, and bare metal services all via a single provider, within a single platform.

NYI owns and operates data centers in New York and New Jersey, and extends its colocation, managed and cloud services across the West Coast, with facilities located in Seattle and Los Angeles. The company eliminates the overhead associated with traditional in-house systems and instead offers a comprehensive managed solutions platform that reduces cost and optimizes network cohesiveness. By partnering with NYI, CloudSmartz provides its customers with direct access to NYI's multi-cloud and colocation solutions nationwide, thereby simplifying and refining its application deployment strategies.

"In addition to optimizing their network with premier SDN solutions, CloudSmartz customers will now have direct access to NYI's full suite of high touch managed services," states Phil Koblence, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of NYI. "While CloudSmartz drives value through software solutions and on the network side for its customers, NYI is well positioned to introduce major efficiency gains to their IT environment for an overall greater end-user experience."

"Through NYI's infrastructure, CloudSmartz is able to further extend our agnostically hosted solutions and support services broadly across the globe," adds Matthew Ray, Director of Marketing for CloudSmartz. "NYI is enables our IT model to evolve -- providing smarter transformation for businesses of all shapes and sizes. Their wide range of innovative services, high level of service quality, and the strategic locations of their data centers makes them an excellent partner to further the execution of our global CloudSmartz strategy."

About CloudSmartz

CloudSmartz is a leading global provider of Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) and Software Defined Networking (SDN) focused exclusively on the Northbound SDN market. CloudSmartz helps Service Providers and Communications companies transform their businesses helping them generate new streams of revenue, create substantial operating efficiencies, and increase enterprise value from Software Defined Networking and Application Development Solutions. For more information, please visit www.CloudSmartz.com.

About NYI

NYI enables companies to overcome critical business challenges -- by utilizing our agile Hybrid-IT solutions and professional services capabilities across multi-cloud, bare metal and colocation -- all on a single platform. Leverage NYI as part of your IT team -- available 24/7 to assess, advise, optimize and deploy proven solutions -- allowing your business to innovate, grow and succeed.

Multi-Cloud - Colocation - Bare Metal - Professional Services - Disaster Recovery

NYI is SSAE16/SOCI/PCI/HIPAA/HITECH Compliant.