CloudVelox Mass Migrates Workloads for PTC in Data Center Consolidation Effort and Reduced Time and Cost, According to Recent Case Study

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) - CloudVelox, a leader in multi-cloud automation and orchestration software, today announced the case study of PTC's ( NASDAQ : PTC) challenge of migrating thousands of virtual machines to Amazon Web Services and consolidating multiple global datacenters without disruption to users.

Customer Highlights:

Challenge: Move thousands of virtual machines to the cloud; complete the migration process as efficiently, seamlessly, and quickly as possible.

Solution: One Hybrid Cloud™ was selected because the software reduces migration time to a few months while resulting in significant cost savings.

Benefits: Reliable, easy-to-use, seamless migration enabled PTC to achieve savings from cloud infrastructure without any disruption to users working with running applications.

"We were impressed by how CloudVelox supports reliable live migrations of any physical, virtual, or cloud workloads, deploying them into one virtual, private sector within Amazon, with no interruption to user computing, networking, or security processes, or to everyday operations, during the migration," said Eugene von Taube, senior director of technology and cloud services at PTC.

Unlike manual methods for cloud migration, which lead to heightened risks, costs and delays, CloudVelox software automates the migration process. This automation recreates network and security configuration in the cloud without changing any applications or their embedded IP addressing, while eliminating high migration costs.

To learn more about PTC's data center consolidation and mass migration, download the case study here.

About PTC ( NASDAQ : PTC)

PTC has the most robust Internet of Things technology in the world. In 1986 we revolutionized digital 3D design, and in 1998 were first to market with Internet-based PLM. Now our leading IoT and AR platform and field-proven solutions bring together the physical and digital worlds to reinvent the way you create, operate, and service products. With PTC, global manufacturers and an ecosystem of partners and developers can capitalize on the promise of the IoT today and drive the future of innovation.

About CloudVelox

CloudVelox is a pioneer in multi-cloud automation and orchestration software designed to automate workload mobility, protection and optimization between the data center and public clouds. CloudVelox accelerates workload mobility at scale through automation, resulting in "mass migrations" being completed successfully in weeks, rather than months. CloudVelox gives data center teams the ability to reduce business risk and increase IT productivity and resilience with a single solution based on an application blueprint-centric approach. For more information, please visit: http://www.cloudvelox.com.